Behind the Scenes with Imagine: A Documentary Showcasing Innovation and Revolutionizing Visual Communications

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of last year, Imagine welcomed a film crew from WhatTheyThink Films inside their Twin Cities location for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at its operations. Following Imagine’s recognition as the #2 wide-format printing company for the second consecutive year, audiences now have the chance to see what makes it a powerhouse in design, engineering, and production.

The documentary features interviews with key team members across executive leadership, sales, distribution, and manufacturing, offering an inside look at what drives Imagine’s success.

Nationwide Facilities and Specialized Solutions

With four facilities across the country—including an 850,000-square-foot flagship in the Twin Cities—Imagine delivers specialized printing solutions that bring brands to life. Additionally, its Los Angeles based division, Midnight Oil, creates bold billboards for blockbuster films. Imagine partners with brands to develop and produce everything from in-store marketing and displays to large-scale rollouts, combining conceptual design, engineering innovation, and production.

In sectors like healthcare—now contributing nearly 10% of Imagine’s revenue—where precision, compliance, and scalability are critical, few competitors have the infrastructure or expertise to meet the demand. By integrating design, engineering, and production under one roof, Imagine offers a seamless end-to-end advantage, transforming complex challenges into high-impact solutions.

Commitment to Quality and Longevity

The company’s process begins with crafting good, better, best strategies to maximize budgets, then moves through ideation and design before carrying projects all the way to production and fulfillment. The versatility and passion behind this approach help explain why Imagine’s top 50 client relationships average 15 years. A commitment to quality, precision, and speed to market certainly reinforces that longevity.

Innovative Tools and Sustainability

Imagine’s seamless execution comes from the powerful combination of creative, design, and engineering expertise, backed by an infrastructure built for precision and speed. Imagine Studio, its in-house agency, enhances the creative process, ensuring a smooth transition from concept to production. With industry-leading accuracy on visual assets, Imagine delivers flawless execution while helping clients optimize budgets and streamline workflows through innovative tools like Dotti, its in-store marketing platform. By integrating these capabilities, Imagine not only strengthens creative impact but also delivers smarter, more efficient solutions that help brands achieve greater results.

The documentary also highlights Imagine’s sustainability commitments, showcasing its investment in cutting-edge equipment that reduces energy consumption while maintaining production efficiency. The AMCS Sustainability Platform, formerly known as FigBytes, enables Imagine to track and measure its sustainability initiatives, providing clients with transparent, data-driven progress reports.

Poised for Greater Success

With a strong financial position, a loyal client base, and a team dedicated to innovation, Imagine is poised for even greater success. As Chief Executive Officer Don McKenzie puts it, “there’s nothing but upside to this company.”

Profiles in Print – Imagine features Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer; Melanie Moran-Grover, Regional Director of Sales; Andrew Gilreath, Distribution Manager; and John Mack Jr., Vice President of Manufacturing. You can watch it now at Profiles in Print: Imagine (Twin Cities, Minnesota) - WhatTheyThink Films

Contact:

Diana Black

dblack@theimaginegroup.com

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.