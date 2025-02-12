Legend Senior Living® Expands with New Residence in King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a national senior living provider headquartered in Wichita, KS, is partnering in the new ownership and will operate Anthology Living in King of Prussia, effective immediately. The community, offering Independent Living, Personal Care and Memory Care will now be known as Revelle King of Prussia. The change maintains all of the current services and amenities, with the addition of Legend's three decades of senior living management expertise. This will bring the total number of senior living properties operated or owned and operated by Legend in six states to 65, with 15 in Pennsylvania, 5 in the Philadelphia area.

Revelle offers gourmet full-service and casual dining, expansive wellness services, spas and salon services, an indoor pool, rooftop patio overlooking Valley Forge, movie theater, and Legend's program of Life Enrichment, among many other services and amenities. Private suites come in a number of spacious floorplans, some including balconies with sweeping views of Valley Forge. Legend’s approach to memory care brings award-winning, results-oriented expert care, that promotes improved cognition, wellness and socialization.

“Very few senior living options in the country offer the kind of sophisticated atmosphere, amenities, and lifestyle that Revelle King of Prussia can, and we can’t wait to be a part of the good things that are already happening there.” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “We welcome the associates to the Legend family and look forward to serving them as we serve seniors together. We're thrilled to expand the Legend Mission to this and future generations of Philadelphia-area seniors and their families.”



Interested seniors, their families and members of the community are invited for private tours. Contact Revelle King of Prussia at 350 Guthrie Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406, (484) 956-7300.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 65 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

