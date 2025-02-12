RUBIS: Launch of an employees shareholding plan “Rubis Avenir 2025”

Paris, 12 February 2025 - 5:45 pm

The Management Board, at its meeting of 2 January 2025, decided to launch an employee shareholding plan “Rubis Avenir 2025” by way of the sale by the Company of treasury shares reserved for eligible employees of companies participating in the Rubis Avenir Company Savings Plan (Group companies based in France) under the conditions described below.

The shares offered are existing treasury shares previously repurchased by the Company pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 11 June 2024 (22th resolution).

The shares offer, established under Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, will cover a maximum of 400,000 shares.

The acquisition price, set at €17.15, corresponds, in accordance with Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, to 75% of the average share price over the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Management Board.

The subscription period will run from 17 March to 4 April 2025.

The funds invested in Rubis shares through the “Rubis Avenir” mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in cases where early release is allowed in accordance with Article R. 3324-22 of the French Labor Code.

The acquired shares under the offer are existing ordinary shares fully assimilated with the existing shares comprising Rubis’ share capital.

The “Rubis Avenir” mutual fund was set up in 2002 to allow employees to invest in Rubis’ capital, and thereby to strengthen the link between employees and the company. Rubis has performed an employees shareholding plan each year since the fund’s establishment.

As of 31 December 2024, employees of the Group held 2.17% of Rubis’ share capital through the “Rubis Avenir” mutual fund.

