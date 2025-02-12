Rexel: Board of Directors - Renewal of three Directors and of the Chief Executive Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RENEWAL OF THREE DIRECTORS

AND OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Rexel's Board of Directors, which met today, unanimously decided, on the recommendation of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee:

to propose to the Shareholders Meeting of 29 April 2025 that the terms of office of Marcus Alexanderson, Guillaume Texier and Agnès Touraine be renewed for a further four years, and

to renew in advance, Guillaume Texier's term of office as Chief Executive Officer for a period of four years, with effect at the close of the Shareholders Meeting of 29 April 2025 called to vote on the renewal of his term of office as Director.

The Board of Directors will not submit to the said Shareholders' Meeting the renewal of Maria Richter's term of office as Director in view of the length of her service on the Board. Maria Richter has been a member of Rexel's Board of Directors since 22 May 2014.









Agnès Touraine, Chairwoman of Rexel's Board of Directors, said: “The Board of Directors warmly thanks Maria Richter for her availability and her contribution to the Board's work over the years”.















ABOUT THE REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

