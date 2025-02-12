Porsche and RM Sotheby’s to auction rare 911 S/T to support the American Red Cross

Atlanta, Georgia., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) announced today that it will auction a unique 911 S/T in partnership with RM Sotheby’s, with proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross in support of its work in the United States, specifically those affected by the recent California wildfires.

The car up for auction is 911 S/T is number 1,919 of the 1,963 vehicles created to mark the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911. It is the only 911 S/T to be sold from PCNA’s internal vehicle pool to date, and the very last example in the United States not yet assigned to a customer. The auction will be hosted via RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform. Many of those connected to Porsche have contributed their time and energy to the auction, including actor Orlando Bloom who offered to lend his support to raise awareness of the sale, and RM Sotheby’s who are waving their usual fees to maximize the amount that reaches the American Red Cross.

“The work of the American Red Cross has become even more important in the past weeks, during the devastation of many parts of Los Angeles caused by wildfires,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “We are proud to offer direct support by selling a car that’s truly precious to us that will help fund the work of the American Red Cross, in Los Angeles and across the United States.”

Since the outbreak of the fires in Los Angeles, the American Red Cross has provided over 14,500 overnight stays shelter, 128,000 meals and snacks as well as over 102,000 relief supplies such as flashlights, face masks, water and other essentials to those directly affected.

“We are so grateful for partners like Porsche Cars North America and RM Sotheby’s as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross.

“The wildfires in California have destroyed countless communities, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to make a real impact in helping those affected," said Gord Duff, President of RM Sotheby’s. "Porsche Cars North America, Orlando Bloom, the American Red Cross, and RM Sotheby’s have come together for a truly meaningful cause—offering one of the most desirable modern Porsches to benefit wildfire relief. Through RM Sotheby’s Sealed platform, collectors can bid with confidence, knowing that 100% of the proceeds will go directly to wildfire victims via the American Red Cross. We’re honored to be part of this effort, leveraging our combined reach to make a difference where it matters most.”

In addition, the winning bidder will receive a unique timepiece being created by Porsche Design. Manufactured in Switzerland, it is only available to 911 S/T customers and will be custom-tailored to the car. In addition, the timepiece features a titanium case and reflects the lightweight principle with which the 911 S/T was designed.

“Porsche Design is proud to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to provide relief to victims of the Southern California wildfires by contributing a matching Chronograph 1 - 911 S/T to the auction,” commented Stefan Buescher, CEO of the Porsche Lifestyle Group. “The engraved chassis number on the case back will make this timepiece a true one-of-a-kind collector’s item.”

A further special touch: This car will also come with an owner’s manual pouch signed by Andreas Preuninger, Director of the GT model line at Porsche.

Vehicle Details

The 911 S/T being auctioned has already been meticulously run-in (to a pre-prescribed checklist) in Europe to a total of 932-miles or 1,500 kilometers by the preparation team based in Stuttgart – a process that has included detailed checks on every aspect of the car, both visually and mechanically. The car is unregistered and has covered a total of 956-miles and is ready to be enjoyed as its creators intended.

The car is equipped with the optional Heritage Design Package, celebrating 60 years of the Porsche 911. Painted in Shore Blue Metallic, an exclusive color for this package, the wheels are in the color Ceramica, also reserved exclusively for this variant. The classic style Porsche crest from the original 911 adorns the front, and can also be found on the center caps of the wheels, the steering wheel, the head rests and the car key, underscoring the historic roots of the 911 S/T, which remains unregistered and is powered by a 4.0 liter, naturally aspirated flat-six engine developing 518 hp, connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The interior features Full Bucket Seats with cloth seat centers in Classic Cognac with black pinstripes – another homage to heritage. Two-tone simi-aniline leather trim in Black/Classic Cognac with extensive leather surrounds, a roof lining in perforated Dinamica, and other elements from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur round out the package. The Porsche logo and the 911 S/T model designation are kept in gold.

The car being auctioned is also equipped with a number of options that further enhance its enthusiast appeal and touring capability. This includes the front axle lift system, which provides greater ground clearance at the touch of a button to navigate speed bumps or driveways, and extended range 23.7 gallon fuel tank, auto-dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, rear Park Assist and the BOSE Surround Sound audio system.

The 911 S/T is offered without reserve, selling to the highest bidder. Potential bidders can find more information on the unique package being offered and the registration process at rmsothebys.com. Bidding opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Interested parties can also view the car at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles during business hours (Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST).

