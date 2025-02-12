Westwood Holdings Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

ETF platform strongly outperforms AUM and volume targets for MDST

Westwood Engineered Beta partnership launches first two innovative ETFs

Westwood’s Board authorized an additional $5.0 million of share repurchases

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported fourth quarter earnings. Significant items include:

Investment strategies beating their primary benchmarks included LargeCap Value, Dividend Select, Multi-Asset Income, Intermediate Fixed Income, Credit Opportunities, Global Real Estate, MLP SMA and MLP High Conviction.

Multi-Asset Income, Global Real Estate and MLP SMA all posted top quartile rankings in their peer universes.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) reached $73 million in assets by year-end amid strong trading volumes.

Quarterly revenues totaled $25.6 million versus the third quarter’s $23.7 million and $23.2 million a year ago. Comprehensive income of $2.1 million compared with $0.1 million in the third quarter and $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Annual comprehensive income included an after-tax charge of $2.7 million due to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration from our 2022 Salient acquisition, reflecting increased revenues.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $3.4 million for the quarter compared with $1.1 million in the third quarter and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Westwood held $44.6 million in cash and liquid investments at December 31, 2024, down $3.7 million from September 30, 2024. Stockholders’ equity totaled $120.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and we continue to have no debt.

Westwood's Board of Directors authorized the addition of $5.0 million to the previous share repurchase program, resulting in $5.5 million available for share repurchases.

We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on April 1, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s CEO, commented, “We celebrated the second anniversary of the acquisition of Salient Partners’ asset management business and are very pleased to report that the strategic combination continues to exceed our expectations. Our enhanced capabilities in energy and real estate income strategies have broadened our product reach while improving our average fee rate. We successfully launched two innovative exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) within the Westwood Engineered Beta (“WEBs”) partnership that we formed with ETF industry veteran Ben Fulton. The WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) and the WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) are designed to provide a more stable investment experience across market conditions using a dynamic, rules-based strategy to adjust exposure to equity markets based on real-time volatility. We are working hard across our sales channels to inform advisors and strategists about the benefits of all of our new ETFs, including Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) and Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI), and we are looking forward to gaining traction and scale. Lastly, our pipeline for our traditional business is much improved compared with last year and we anticipate healthy opportunities for 2025 and beyond.”

Revenues increased from the third quarter and 2023’s fourth quarter primarily due to higher average assets under management (“AUM”) and higher performance fees.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $17.6 billion, consisting of $16.6 billion in AUM and assets under advisement (“AUA”) of $1.0 billion.

Fourth quarter comprehensive income of $2.1 million compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter on higher revenues and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, partially offset by higher income taxes. Diluted EPS of $0.24 compared to $0.01 per share for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $3.4 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to the third quarter’s $1.1 million, or $0.13 per share.

Fourth quarter comprehensive income of $2.1 million compared to last year’s fourth quarter of $2.6 million following higher revenues, offset by changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and higher employee expenses driven by performance-related incentive compensation. Diluted EPS of $0.24 compared with $0.32 per share for 2023’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $3.4 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.34 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

2024 comprehensive income of $2.2 million compared to $9.5 million in 2023 on higher revenues and lower income taxes, offset by changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, higher employee expenses driven by higher performance-related incentive compensation, and life insurance proceeds received in 2023. Diluted EPS was $0.26 per share compared with $1.17 per share for 2023. Economic EPS of $0.82 compared with $2.26 in 2023.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures that are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 18,025 $ 17,774 $ 16,657 Performance-based 1,393 — 710 Trust fees 5,635 5,447 5,124 Trust performance-based 482 — 349 Other, net 47 498 389 Total revenues 25,582 23,719 23,229 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 14,090 13,572 12,367 Sales and marketing 641 644 810 Westwood mutual funds 880 798 783 Information technology 2,450 2,572 2,367 Professional services 717 1,812 1,239 General and administrative 3,044 2,991 2,933 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,199 1,824 (113 ) Total expenses 23,021 24,213 20,386 Net operating income (loss) 2,561 (494 ) 2,843 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments — — (18 ) Net investment income (loss) 593 587 561 Other income 219 374 365 Income before income taxes 3,373 467 3,751 Provision for income taxes 1,274 308 1,168 Net income $ 2,099 $ 159 $ 2,583 Total comprehensive income $ 2,099 $ 159 $ 2,583 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 43 54 7 Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 2,056 $ 105 $ 2,576 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,271,614 8,123,714 8,007,896 Diluted 8,756,976 8,488,372 8,184,736 Economic Earnings $ 3,377 $ 1,084 $ 2,806 Economic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 69,755 $ 67,391 Performance-based 1,393 1,265 Trust fees 21,422 20,242 Trust performance-based 482 349 Other, net 1,669 534 Total revenues 94,721 89,781 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 56,011 52,918 Sales and marketing 2,668 2,990 Westwood mutual funds 3,254 3,133 Information technology 9,662 9,650 Professional services 5,468 5,132 General and administrative 11,947 12,512 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,881 (2,768 ) Acquisition expenses — 209 Total expenses 93,891 83,776 Net operating income 830 6,005 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments — 6 Net investment income (loss) 2,183 1,191 Other income 1,002 6,241 Income before income taxes 4,015 13,443 Income tax provision 1,804 2,872 Net income $ 2,211 $ 10,571 Total comprehensive income $ 2,211 $ 10,571 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (4 ) 1,051 Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 2,215 $ 9,520 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,163,465 7,964,423 Diluted 8,515,779 8,112,139 Economic Earnings $ 6,965 $ 18,342 Economic EPS $ 0.82 $ 2.26 Dividends declared per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,847 $ 20,422 Accounts receivable 14,453 14,394 Investments at fair value (amortized cost of $26,788 and $32,982) 27,694 32,915 Investments under measurement alternative 10,747 7,247 Equity method investments 4,250 4,284 Income taxes receivable 295 205 Other assets 6,780 5,553 Goodwill 39,501 39,501 Deferred income taxes 2,244 726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,559 3,673 Intangible assets, net 21,668 24,803 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,424 and $10,078 951 1,444 Total assets $ 149,989 $ 155,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,413 $ 6,130 Dividends payable 2,466 2,367 Compensation and benefits payable 10,924 9,539 Operating lease liabilities 3,197 4,552 Contingent consideration 4,657 10,133 Total liabilities 27,657 32,721 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 12,137,080 and 11,856,737, respectively and outstanding 9,234,575 and 9,140,760, respectively 122 119 Additional paid-in capital 202,239 201,622 Treasury stock, at cost – 2,902,505 and 2,715,977, respectively (88,277 ) (85,990 ) Retained earnings 6,207 4,650 Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 120,291 120,401 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 2,041 2,045 Total equity 122,332 122,446 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 149,989 $ 155,167





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,211 $ 10,571 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 602 670 Amortization of intangible assets 4,148 4,149 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments (790 ) (839 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,537 6,518 Deferred income taxes (1,518 ) 1,036 Non-cash lease expense 1,115 1,103 Loss on asset disposition — 69 Gain on remeasurement of lease liabilities — (119 ) Fair value change of contingent consideration 4,881 (2,768 ) Gain on insurance settlement — (5,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities 6,046 (16,609 ) Accounts receivable (59 ) 135 Other assets (1,227 ) 660 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 283 (447 ) Compensation and benefits payable 1,385 851 Income taxes receivable (90 ) 241 Operating lease liabilities (1,402 ) (1,406 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,122 (1,185 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (741 ) Insurance settlement proceeds — 5,000 Purchases of investments (3,500 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (109 ) (147 ) Additions to internally developed software (1,004 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,613 ) 4,112 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock (1,348 ) — Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (939 ) (862 ) Payment of contingent consideration in acquisition (10,357 ) — Cash dividends (5,440 ) (5,502 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,084 ) (6,364 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,575 ) (3,437 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,422 23,859 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,847 $ 20,422 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 3,431 $ 1,594 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ — $ 173 Accrued dividends $ 2,466 $ 2,368





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income Attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Economic Earnings

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and earnings per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or earnings per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. Although gains and losses from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are non-cash, we do not add or subtract those back when calculating Economic Earnings because gains and losses on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are considered regular following an acquisition. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 2,056 $ 105 $ 2,576 Stock-based compensation expense 1,216 1,409 1,407 Intangible amortization 1,063 1,011 1,073 Tax benefit from goodwill amortization (97 ) 156 125 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP comprehensive income (861 ) (1,597 ) (2,375 ) Economic Earnings $ 3,377 $ 1,084 $ 2,806 Earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.01 $ 0.31 Stock-based compensation expense 0.14 0.17 0.17 Intangible amortization 0.13 0.12 0.13 Tax benefit from goodwill amortization (0.01 ) 0.02 0.02 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP comprehensive income (0.10 ) (0.19 ) (0.29 ) Economic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 Diluted weighted average shares 8,756,976 8,488,372 8,184,736



