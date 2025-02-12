The Bahamas’ First International SpaceX Landing

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for both The Bahamas and the global space tourism industry, SpaceX will make history with its first international rocket landing, set to take place on Tuesday, 18 February at approximately 6:08 p.m. ET, off the coast of The Exumas, in The Bahamas. The event marks a major milestone for space exploration and establishes The Bahamas as a key player in the rapidly growing space tourism sector.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on SpaceX’s autonomous droneship, which will ensure environmental safety and protection. The droneship will be stationed off the coast of The Exumas in the Atlantic Ocean. Bahamian, Aisha Bowe, a former NASA scientist and STEMBoard Founder & CEO, worked with SpaceX to help establish space protocols in The Bahamas, advancing the nation’s travel space innovation.

There is the possibility that residents of the area and visitors to The Bahamas may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing. All aspects of the Florida launch and The Bahamas arrival are subject to weather and other conditions. The activity is being regulated and monitored by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAAB).

This momentous landing will be visible to audiences around the world via the SpaceX website at www.spacex.com/launches and the Tourism Today Facebook page giving them a front-row seat to this remarkable event. The Bahamas will be the exclusive location for this first international event, showcasing the country’s unique position as the only destination where the public can witness Falcon 9 booster landings from a prime vantage point.

“This historic collaboration with SpaceX further reinforces our commitment to innovation and our dedication to expanding tourism offerings,” said Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This groundbreaking launch also writes another chapter in the annals of Bahamian history. We are seizing our space in this vibrant space industry.”

“We are proud to be the first international destination to host such a groundbreaking event, which will undoubtedly draw attention to the beauty and versatility of our islands while contributing to the development of space tourism in our beloved destination,” added DPM Cooper.

The Memorandum of Cooperation recently signed between CAAB and the FAA, which took effect on 15 January 2025, agreed to establish and maintain a framework for the oversight and regulation of aerospace activity. The Cabinet of The Bahamas has approved nineteen more landings throughout 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The simulcast will be broadcast across a range of web and social platforms, allowing viewers to experience the excitement and awe of space exploration from anywhere in the world. The event is expected to inspire awe and interest not only in Space Tourism but also throughout the destination, which continues to solidify its place on the global stage as a hub for cutting-edge experiences.

“Our partnership with SpaceX exemplifies The Bahamas’ ongoing commitment to embracing innovative opportunities that enhance our world-renowned destination,” said, Latia Duncombe, Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “As the future of Astrotourism unfolds, The Bahamas is poised to become a premier destination where travelers can immerse themselves in this exciting and emerging sector.”

SpaceX will conduct quarterly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and space-focused seminars that boost STEM education in The Bahamas, benefiting students and instructors. Additionally, SpaceX will give a $1M donation to the University of The Bahamas for STEM education.

In efforts to advance these endeavors, the BMOTIA engaged Bahamian-American Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and STEMBoard Founder & CEO, who worked closely with SpaceX over the past few years to establish protocols for The Bahamas.

“Seeing The Bahamas emerge as a key player in the future of space tourism fills me with immense pride,” said Bowe. “This event is not just about watching a rocket land, it’s about inspiring the next generation of Bahamians to see themselves as future engineers, astronauts, and space leaders.”

For more information on the event and to access the live simulcast, visit or follow The Bahamas on www.bahamas.com Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

###

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Attachment