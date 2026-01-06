New Year, New Hues: Welcoming 2026 Amid Bahamian Blues

Nassau, The Bahamas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hushpitality. Off-grid authenticity. Personalized trips. 2026 is shaping up to be a remarkable year for travelers who are looking to experience their own kind of paradise, a call that The Bahamas eagerly answers this January and beyond. From award-winning beaches and sustainability programming to world-renowned luxury and coastal cuisine, the archipelago beckons travelers to intentionally set the tone for the year ahead.

This season, ditch winter’s prime for island time and explore what’s new for travelers planning a visit to The Bahamas in 2026.

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity and New Routes

On the heels of several Bahamas-bound routes being debuted at the end of 2025 – including Tradewind Aviation’s service from Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera, alongside American Airlines’ Miami-based operation offering three daily departures to both destinations, JetBlue’s addition of a daily route from Boston to Nassau, and Delta’s increase of flights to Nassau with new nonstop service from New York, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, and Minneapolis – American Airlines will soon launch the only regularly scheduled nonstop service from the United States to Bimini, meeting the rising demand for serene escapes with quick, under-an-hour journeys.

Beginning February 14, the new route will connect Miami to Bimini, further expanding air access to one of The Bahamas’ most storied and easily navigable islands. Operating three times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays), the service offers travelers a convenient gateway to both North and South Bimini, known for their beaches, marine life, fishing, snorkeling, and relaxed island culture. With seamless connections via Miami from dozens of U.S. and Canadian cities, the route increases accessibility for travelers seeking island adventures close to home.

Junkanoo in Review

The Junkanoo Parades, held on Boxing Day (26 Dec.) and New Year’s Day (1 Jan.), brought the vibrant cultural heartbeat of The Bahamas to life. Inscribed in 2023 on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Junkanoo is a joyous act of resilience that began when enslaved West Africans were given three days off at Christmas to celebrate their heritage. Thousands of dancers in hand-crafted costumes of crepe paper, cardboard, and feathers rushed down Bay Street to the rhythm of drums, horns, and cowbells. Nassau’s parades were the largest and most competitive, while Out Islands such as Bimini, Eleuthera, Abaco, and Exuma hosted their own spectacular versions. On New Year’s Day in Nassau, participants spent months preparing for exuberant dance routines and colorful pageantry that unfolded in the early hours on Bay Street, while the Junkanoo celebrations of the season continued in Exuma to equally thrilled attendees. Grand Bahama will host its Junkanoo Parade on January 9.

Upcoming Events

The Korn Ferry Tour Season Opening – The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis (11-14 Jan. 2026) – The Korn Ferry Tour will kick off its 2026 season at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island with the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis. Fans will witness the next generation of golf stars compete for a $1,000,000 purse and 20 coveted spots on the PGA TOUR in 2027. Stretching over 7,100 yards along the eastern shore, the course offers a breathtaking backdrop for thrilling competition and premium spectator experiences. Atlantis Hotel guests will have the opportunity to purchase elevated grounds and hospitality tickets, with shuttle service available from each hotel.

(11-14 Jan. 2026) – The Korn Ferry Tour will kick off its 2026 season at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island with the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis. Fans will witness the next generation of golf stars compete for a $1,000,000 purse and 20 coveted spots on the PGA TOUR in 2027. Stretching over 7,100 yards along the eastern shore, the course offers a breathtaking backdrop for thrilling competition and premium spectator experiences. Atlantis Hotel guests will have the opportunity to purchase elevated grounds and hospitality tickets, with shuttle service available from each hotel. Eleuthera Food & Craft Festival (30 Jan.) – Later this month, the Eleuthera Food & Craft Festival will bring together the island’s vibrant local culture in one unforgettable day. Visitors can explore handcrafted goods from talented local artisans, enjoy delicious native food and drinks, and experience live entertainment, including a Bahamian band and a lively Junkanoo rush out.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit https://www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Grand Isle Resort & Residences – New Year, New You Spa Escape

Start 2026 refreshed at Grand Isle Resort & Residences with the “New Year, New You” package. Book a minimum four-night stay and enjoy a $150 spa credit at SEASTAR Spa, luxurious accommodations with private balconies and stunning views, and daily wellness activities including water aerobics, fitness center access, and two pools—one infinity and one adult-exclusive. Savor locally sourced, health-conscious dining and unwind along the serene beachfront. Reserve using the rate or promo code “Spa” for travel in January or February 2026.

Rosewood Baha Mar – Suite Sojourn

Book a minimum of four nights at Rosewood Baha Mar and enjoy up to 30% off select suites, complete with Dedicated Butler Service, a welcome drink, Garment Pressing, and Poolside Cabana or Daybed Credit up to USD 300 per stay. Sumptuous suites, luxurious amenities, and curated dining experiences create the perfect romantic retreat for couples seeking elegance, comfort, and unforgettable memories in paradise.

Book a minimum of four nights at Rosewood Baha Mar and enjoy up to 30% off select suites, complete with Dedicated Butler Service, a welcome drink, Garment Pressing, and Poolside Cabana or Daybed Credit up to USD 300 per stay. Sumptuous suites, luxurious amenities, and curated dining experiences create the perfect romantic retreat for couples seeking elegance, comfort, and unforgettable memories in paradise. The Cove Eleuthera – Blue Mind Escape

Embrace the calming power of the ocean with The Cove Eleuthera’s Blue Mind Escape, inspired by the idea that being near water can soothe the mind. This package includes a three-night stay in Beachfront King rooms or Junior Suites, a floating sea lounge picnic for two, and an Oceanscape Paint Set to capture the turquoise waters from your patio. Guests also enjoy a Blue Mind in-room amenity featuring local seashell chocolates, relaxing bath salts, and a Bahamian My Ocean Candle, plus sunrise coffee while watching turtles at the Point. Snorkel, kayak, or simply unwind to the gentle rhythm of the waves in this serene beachfront retreat.

Island Focus: The Exumas

Embraced by The Bahamas’ turquoise expanse, The Exumas offer a serene retreat where luxury meets the untamed wilderness. This archipelago of over 365 islands and cays is famed for its sapphire-blue waters, secluded beaches, and the iconic Big Major Cay, home to the world-famous swimming pigs – a favorite among families and curious travelers alike.

Adventure seekers will enjoy snorkeling through The Exumas’ vibrant reefs, diving into the legendary Thunderball Grotto made famous by James Bond, or catching sight of the nocturnal Bahamian hutia. For those seeking action on the water, bonefishing, sport fishing, and kayaking offer unforgettable nautical moments in one of the Caribbean’s most pristine and exclusive destinations, while travelers looking for peace and quiet can opt to sail between deserted cays or find solitude on beaches where the only footprints might be their own.

Hoping to stay overnight? Located in George Town, Great Exuma, Peace & Plenty Hotel offers a quintessential Bahamian experience with comfortable rooms, a sparkling pool, and on-site dining and bars overlooking Elizabeth Harbour. Guests can enjoy easy access to local beaches, water sports, and excursions, all within walking distance of the town’s shops and cultural spots.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this January and beyond. For complete event details, flight schedules and current offers, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Attachment