Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Korea 2025, Feb. 19-21, in Seoul

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest test solutions at SEMICON Korea 2025 on Feb. 19-21 at COEX in Seoul, South Korea. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications, including advanced memory, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). In addition, as one of the founding members of SEMI’s Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the company plans to promote its ESG initiatives at this year’s show.
Product Displays
Advantest will be located at booth #P201 in The PLATZ area on Floor 2. This year’s digital display will feature key test solutions that enable innovation and leading-edge technology essential to our daily lives, including:
- NEW T5801 Ultra-High-Speed DRAM test system, engineered to support the latest advancements in high-speed memory technologies – including GDDR7, LPDDR6, and DDR6 – critical to meeting the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and edge applications
- NEW HA1100 die prober designed to pair with CREA’s MT systems to create an integrated Known Good Die (KGD) test cell for power semiconductors, maximizing test yields for wide-bandgap devices (WBG).
- NEW solutions for the V93000 EXA Scale test system, including the Wave Scale RF20ex high-bandwidth RF IC test card, the PMUX02 advanced power multiplexer, the DC Scale XHC32 ultra-high-current power supply card, and the high-speed Pin Scale Multilevel Serial HSIO instrument.
- T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive, power analog and CMOS image sensors.
- T6391 test system for high-speed, high-accuracy and high-voltage measurement demands to test emerging display driver ICs.
Presentations
In addition to product displays, Advantest will also participate in this year’s technical program. Ira Leventhal, vice president of applied research, Advantest America, will present “Revolutionizing AI Chip Testing with AI-Driven Solutions” at SEMICON Korea’s Test Forum on Feb. 19 at 1:55 p.m.
Social Media
About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.
