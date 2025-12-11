Advantest Unveils T2000 AiR2X Air-Cooled SoC and Power Analog Test Solution

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the T2000 AiR2X, a next-generation air-cooled test system engineered to meet rising demand for compact, cost-efficient testers in evaluation and high-mix, low-volume production environments. The new solution is fully compatible with the conventional T2000 test system and delivers twice the test resources of the previous air-cooled T2000 AiR test system, while maintaining low power and air-cooling requirements.

The T2000 AiR2X addresses multiple converging market factors, including end-of-life support for legacy systems such as the T6500 series and T7700 series, and ongoing replacement needs across compact air-cooled testers. With a multitude of air-cooled SoC test systems in operation worldwide, the new T2000 AiR2X solution positions Advantest to meet sustained demand in this growing market.

“Our compact, air-cooled T2000 AiR2X and high-density, high-pin-count V93000 create a unified test solution that covers the full spectrum of SoCs—from air-cooled segments to large-scale, digitally rich devices,” said Toshiaki Adachi, leader, T2000 Product Unit, Advantest. “The T2000 boosts deployment efficiency, eases migration from aging testers, and doubles resource capacity per floor area, while the V93000 delivers the performance required for advanced, large-scale SoCs. Together, this complementary pair reduces SoC deployment costs and environmental impact, from evaluation through to mass production, providing comprehensive solutions to empower customer innovation.”

With its flexible measurement configuration, the T2000 AiR2X supports up to 12 measurement modules, including functional/SCAN test, high-precision DC and automotive device DC testing up to 320V. The system’s unique multisite controller function significantly reduces test time during volume production.

The T2000 AiR2X incorporates Advantest’s T2000 RECT550 performance board, which flexibly supports a wide range of configurations, along with a unified support infrastructure and expandable module options, adopting the same program environment used in the T2000. In addition, the Rapid Development Kit (RDK) significantly reduces the effort required for program creation and debugging, contributing to shorter platform migration and implementation times.

Initial device evaluations are underway, confirming broad application coverage for the T2000 AiR2X across industrial MCUs, consumer ASICs, battery-monitoring ICs for automotive and mobile devices, and power analog applications. The system will enter general availability later this month.

To learn more about the new T2000 AiR2X and Advantest’s broad portfolio of test solutions, visit the company at SEMICON Japan, Booth E4346, Tokyo Big Sight, December 17-19, 2025.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec77efdc-ac11-446c-b9a3-bfaae06007cd