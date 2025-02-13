Inventus Mining Reports Positive Initial Drill Results Demonstrating Lateral Continuity of Gold Mineralization Within 18 Metres of Surface at the Pardo Gold Project

Highlights

Results from the first 24 holes of our 80-hole drill program demonstrate lateral continuity of gold within 18 metres of surface

4.6 gpt gold over 2.43 metres including 21.2 gpt gold over 0.46 metres

over including over 3.5 gpt gold over 3.17 metres including 11.9 gpt gold over 0.50 metres

over including over 3.1 gpt gold over 2.00 metres including 10.6 gpt gold over 0.50 metres

over including over 3.6 gpt gold over 1.50 metres including 6.4 gpt gold over 0.50 metres



TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial drill results from its Phase 1 Resource Drill Program at the 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project located 65 km east of Sudbury, Ontario.

The first 24 holes of an 80-hole shallow drill program have been received and are in line with expectations. The holes were targeting a laterally extensive flat lying zone of mineralization that averages approximately 2 metres thick and occurs within 18 metres of the surface. The results of these Initial 24 holes have demonstrated continuity of gold mineralization laterally between holes with reduced variability of grade compared to previous drilling. A full list of results is provided in Table 1, and maps of the hole locations are provided in Figures 1 and 2.

To date all holes have been reviewed, logged and sampled. Initial turnaround times were prolonged due to the large sample size of the PQ core and laboratory preparation procedures had to be modified to ensure the accuracy of results. Results for the remaining 56 holes should be received more quickly. Final results for the program are expected in March.

The Pardo Gold Project benefits from year-round access and features flat-lying, shallow gold mineralization that presents potential for quick start up low-cost surface mining in close proximity to Sudbury, a renowned global mining hub. The objective of the 80-hole resource drill program is to systematically sample areas of shallow gold mineralization providing adequate data to support a future mineral resource estimate. The company intends to outline cheaply defined ounces, which could be mined under the company’s existing 50,000-tonne bulk sampling permit.

Table 1. Drilling Assay Highlights

Drill Hole1 From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval2

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) PD-24-37 10.63 12.46 1.83 0.9 Including 12.00 12.46 0.46 2.2 PD-24-67 9.80 11.30 1.50 0.1 PD-24-17 10.15 13.32 3.17 3.5 Including 10.15 10.65 0.50 11.9 And including 12.82 13.32 0.50 6.7 PD-24-72A 13.89 15.88 1.99 1.2 Including 14.88 15.38 0.50 2.1 PD-24-69 16.00 17.50 1.50 3.6 Including 16.50 17.00 0.5 6.4 PD-24-38 10.05 11.50 1.45 0.9 Including 11.00 11.50 0.5 1.6 PD-24-39 9.72 12.16 2.44 0.8 Including 11.33 12.16 0.83 1.8 PD-24-35 9.90 10.5 0.60 0.3 PD-24-71 14.42 15.65 1.23 2.1 Including 15.21 15.65 0.44 4.8 PD-24-19 15.83 16.75 0.92 2.6 Including 16.28 16.75 0.47 4.7 PD-24-11 12.19 13.30 1.11 0.3 PD-24-13 9.74 11.28 1.54 1.3 Including 9.74 10.26 0.52 2.8 PD-24-16 10.30 12.37 2.07 0.6 Including 11.86 12.37 0.51 1.4 PD-24-77 4.20 6.12 1.92 0.6 Including 4.20 4.70 0.50 1.6 PD-24-02 5.03 8.14 3.11 1.3 Including 5.03 6.50 1.50 2.3 Including 5.49 5.99 0.50 4.2 PD-24-52 0 2.66 2.66 0.3 PD-24-12 9.25 11.25 2.00 3.1 Including 9.75 10.25 0.50 10.6 PD-24-01 3.53 5.27 1.74 0.8 PD-24-48 0 1.45 1.45 1.7 Including 0 0.50 0.50 3.2 PD-24-83 3.62 5.44 1.82 1.6 Including 4.56 4.94 0.38 6.3 PD-24-70 15.00 16.39 1.39 3.4 Including 15.51 16.39 0.88 5.4 Including 15.93 16.39 0.46 6.8 PD-24-53 0.50 2.46 1.96 1.6 Including 1.50 2.46 0.96 2.9 Including 1.50 1.96 0.46 5.0 PD-24-08 9.00 10.90 1.90 1.1 PD-24-05 7.67 10.10 2.43 4.6 Including 9.16 10.10 0.94 11.5 Including 9.64 10.10 0.46 21.2

1Holes are reported in the sequence that they were drilled and sampled.

2Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of drill hole locations reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Inclination

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) PD-24-37 -90 15 556183 5183417 PD-24-67 -90 15 556132 5183319 PD-24-17 -90 16.5 556174 5183361 PD-24-72A -90 18 556177 5183336 PD-24-69 -90 21 556196 5183315 PD-24-38 -90 15 556199 5183417 PD-24-39 -90 15 556169 5183397 PD-24-35 -90 15 556183 5183433 PD-24-71 -90 18 556180 5183324 PD-24-19 -90 18 556189 5183346 PD-24-11 -90 18 556164 5183320 PD-24-13 -90 16.5 556148 5183335 PD-24-16 -90 15 556149 5183360 PD-24-77 -90 12 556365 5183361 PD-24-02 -90 11.5 556364 5183375 PD-24-52 -90 12 556418 5183472 PD-24-12 -90 16.5 556149 5183320 PD-24-01 -90 12 556364 5183346 PD-24-48 -90 10 556402 5183459 PD-24-83 -90 12 556364 5183329 PD-24-70 -90 19.5 556191 5183331 PD-24-53 -90 10.5 556402 5183473 PD-24-08 -90 15 556336 5183404 PD-24-05 -90 15 556335 5183345



About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 183 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to a variety of QA/QC protocols. Drill core was placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core was then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, geologically logged and samples marked. Core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins and Val-d’Or, both certified labs with AC89, IAS accreditation and compliance with ISO/IEC standard 17025:2017. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm. Three different subsample preparation methods were conducted on the samples due to the large size of the samples (PQ Core).

One (1) 300- to 500-g subsample was split and placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay. Two (2) 300- to 500-g subsample were split and placed into jars for analysis by photon assay in duplicate. Two (2) samples of 2kg were split and pulverized to 80% 75 microns (-200 mesh) and one (1) 300- to 500-g subsample was taken from each pulp and placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay.



Forward-Looking Statements

Figure 1. Location of the Phase 1 resource drill holes on the Pardo Gold Project.





Figure 2. Plan map illustrating gold grade (gpt Au) of the flat lying shallow reef at the Pardo Gold Project.

