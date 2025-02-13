Sidetrade announces alliance with Interpath

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, and Interpath, the international advisory firm, have announced an alliance relationship that has been designed to accelerate digital transformation efforts, empowering businesses to harness AI from Sidetrade’s dedicated Order-to-Cash Data Lake and adapt more effectively to the demands of a rapidly changing economy.

Interpath is a fast-growing firm that supports clients with advisory and restructuring services and has operations in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, BVI, and Algeria. The alliance with Sidetrade will support the firm’s continued growth and further enhance its ability to create, defend, preserve, sustain and grow value for its clients through working capital optimization. In turn, Sidetrade will be able to draw on Interpath’s advisory capabilities across a wide range of markets and channels to help more leadership teams transform their Order-to-Cash operations.

Kevin Schafer, AVP Partners Europe, at Sidetrade, commented: "We are excited to join forces with Interpath to extend the reach of Aimie, Sidetrade’s AI assistant, to a wider spectrum of organizations. By combining Interpath’s industry expertise with our advanced technology, we are creating a powerful synergy to help businesses unlocking new efficiencies in optimizing working capital and driving sustainable cash flow growth.”

The new alliance is set to reshape the way businesses tackle working capital challenges. It aims to empower organizations with digitally transformative solutions, delivering tangible results in an increasingly dynamic financial environment.

Sidetrade has consistently been recognized as a leader in the global Order-to-Cash the market, thanks to its powerful AI technology powered by the Sidetrade Data Lake which processes $6.1 trillion in B2B payment transactions real-time daily in Sidetrade’s cloud to provide users with a unique market view. Sidetrade has been positioned as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader since 2022. It was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51740924, December 2024).

Hope Rosenbaum, Chief Growth Officer, Head of Alliances at Interpath, commented: "Sidetrade offers a world-class Order-to-Cash solution that leverages AI and cloud technology to make a transformational impact, complementing the work we do every day to help clients improve their financial performance and create value. The alliance couldn’t be timelier as businesses look for ways to make their cashflow work for them and find a more sustainable financial future. We look forward to working with Sidetrade as we leverage the technology and harness the expertise that we both hold to make a real difference for businesses we support across our international networks.”

