Thrive Acquires Secured Network Services

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the acquisition of Secured Network Services (SNS), a leading New Hampshire-based IT provider for organizations across industries, including healthcare, non-profit, and municipal government. The acquisition will enable Thrive to enter the New Hampshire market to deepen its presence in New England, bringing its industry-leading global Security Operation Center (SOC) & Hybrid Cloud solutions to SNS’ customers.

Cyber regulations are continuing to get more complex across industries – for example, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is facing several proposed changes to its Privacy and Security rules in 2025. With the acquisition of SNS, Thrive will deepen its vertical industry knowledge, ensuring healthcare, non-profit, and government customers are backed with the latest industry insights to navigate these challenging landscapes. Together, Thrive and SNS will enable customers in New Hampshire and beyond to have access to industry-leading resources and Thrive’s global high-touch 24x7x365 service mandate.

“SNS’ similar philosophy of providing the highest caliber of technical expertise and unwavering dedication to customers greatly resonated with us,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Coupled with their deep vertical knowledge, SNS will ensure we continue delivering the best technology solutions to businesses across industries.”

This acquisition builds upon Thrive’s tremendous growth, having completed eleven previous acquisitions over the past two years, most recently acquiring Michigan-based Safety Net and North Carolina-based The Longleaf Network. Along with geographic expansion, Thrive also received a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital Partners to continue scaling the capabilities of the company.

“Our team is excited to accelerate our growth and enable our customers to have access to Thrive’s NextGen solutions,” Kevin M. Low, Founder & CEO at SNS. “Our mission of helping businesses get the most from their technology aligns seamlessly with Thrive’s dedication to delivering outsized ROI and the best technology outcomes for each customer. We look forward to advancing our capabilities to better help our customers navigate the complex IT landscape with Thrive’s partnership.”

