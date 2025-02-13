Financial Calendar for 2025 for Realkredit Danmark A/S

Company Announcement Number 14/2025 – 13 February 2025

Realkredit Danmark A/S has set the following dates in 2025 for the publication of financial statements and the holding of the ordinary general meeting:

Annual Report 2024 7 February 2025

General Meeting 10 March 2025

Interim Report for Q1 2025 2 May 2025

Interim Report for H1 2025 18 July 2025

Interim Report for Q1-Q3 2025 31 October 2025

The announcements will be available on Realkredit Danmark's website: www.rd.dk immediately after publication.

Kind regards,



Executive Management

For further inquiries, please contact Helle Meineche, tel.: +45 21 55 87 42