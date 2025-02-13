Risk Analytics Market To Reach Usd 109.35 Billion By 2032 | Driven By Technology Advancements And Evolving Demand | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“The Risk Analytics Market , valued at USD 37.51 billion in 2023, is set to reach USD 109.35 billion by 2032, growing at a 12.65% CAGR.”

This growth is driven by the adoption of emerging technologies, evolving customer behavior, and regulatory frameworks shaping industry practices. Enhanced software integration boosts efficiency, while rising investments in advanced analytics strengthen risk mitigation. As data-driven decision-making gains traction, demand for robust risk analytics solutions continues to surge.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM (IBM Risk Analytics Framework, IBM OpenPages)

SAS Institute (SAS Risk Management, SAS Risk Modeling)

Oracle (Oracle Risk Management Cloud, Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications)

FIS (FIS Risk, Credit & Lending Solutions, FIS Enterprise Risk Suite)

Moody’s Analytics (RiskAnalyst, CreditLens)

ProcessUnity (ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, ProcessUnity Enterprise Risk Management)

ServiceNow (ServiceNow Risk Management, ServiceNow GRC)

MarshMcLennan (Marsh Advisory, Marsh Risk Consulting)

Aon (Aon RiskConsole, Aon Risk/View)

MetricStream (MetricStream Enterprise Risk Management, MetricStream Operational Risk Management)

Resolver (Resolver Risk Management Software, Resolver Enterprise Risk Management)

SAP (SAP Risk Management, SAP GRC Risk Management)

Milliman (Milliman Integrate, Milliman Arius)

LogicManager (LogicManager Risk Management Software, LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management)

Provenir (Provenir Risk Decisioning Platform, Provenir Data)

SAI360 (SAI360 Risk Management Software, SAI360 GRC Software)

Deloitte (Deloitte Risk Advisory Services, Deloitte Risk Intelligence)

OneTrust (OneTrust GRC, OneTrust Vendor Risk Management)

Diligent (Diligent Risk Management, Diligent GRC)

Alteryx (Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server)

Crisil (Crisil Risk Solutions, Crisil Credit Risk Assessment)

Archer (Archer Enterprise Risk Management, Archer Operational Risk Management)

ZestyAI (Z-FIRE, Z-FLOOD)

Fusion Risk Management (Fusion Framework System, Fusion Risk Management Software)

RiskVille (RiskVille Risk Management System, RiskVille Insurance Management System)

Spin Analytics (RISKROBOT, Spin Analytics Credit Risk Modeling)

Kyvos Insights (Kyvos BI Acceleration Platform, Kyvos Smart OLAP)

Imperva (Imperva Data Security, Imperva Application Security)

Cirium (Cirium Risk Analytics, Cirium Ascend)

Quantexa (Quantexa Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, Quantexa Entity Resolution)

ClickUp (ClickUp Project Management, ClickUp Task Management)

Sprinto (Sprinto Compliance Automation Platform, Sprinto Risk Management)

Ventiv (Ventiv Risk Management, Ventiv Claims Management)

Adenza (Adenza Risk Management, Adenza Regulatory Reporting)

Centrl.AI (Centrl Vendor Risk Management, Centrl Privacy Management)

SafetyCulture (iAuditor, SafetyCulture Risk Management)

Quantifi (Quantifi Risk, Quantifi Analytics)

CubeLogic (CubeLogic RiskCubed, CubeLogic Credit Risk)

Onspring (Onspring Risk Management, Onspring GRC)

Riskoptics (Riskoptics Risk Management Platform, Riskoptics Compliance Management)

Risk Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 37.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 109.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.65% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Demand for Advanced Risk Analytics to Predict, Prevent, and Mitigate Potential Breaches

By Component, Software Segment Leads Risk Analytics Market with robust growth, Solutions segment set for rapid growth

In 2023, the Software segment dominated the risk analytics market, holding around 65% of the revenue share. This was driven by widespread adoption of advanced analytics platforms for real-time risk assessment, predictive modeling, and regulatory compliance. The Solutions segment is expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 13.77% from 2024 to 2032, as demand rises for integrated risk management frameworks.

By Deployment Type, On-premise Deployment Dominates Market, Cloud Segment Shows Fastest Growth

The On-premise segment was the market leader in 2023, capturing about 58% of the revenue share. This was driven by a preference for in-house data security, regulatory compliance, and seamless system integration. The Cloud segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 14.19% from 2024 to 2032, due to growing demand for scalable, cost-effective risk solutions.

By Industry Vertical, BFSI Leads Risk Analytics Market; Manufacturing Sector to Grow Fastest

In 2023, the BFSI sector led the risk analytics market, accounting for approximately 28% of the revenue share, driven by regulatory compliance, rising cyber threats, and fraud detection. The Manufacturing sector is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 15.22% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in Industry 4.0, supply chain complexities, and the need for predictive maintenance.

Risk Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Solutions

By Risk Type Application

Operational risk

Financial risk

Compliance risk

Strategic risk

Others

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Energy and utilities

Healthcare

Other





By Risk Type Application, Operational Risk Dominates Risk Analytics Market; Compliance Risk to Grow Fastest

The Operational Risk segment led the risk analytics market in 2023, holding around 36% of the revenue share, driven by the need to address business disruptions, cyber threats, and inefficiencies. The Compliance Risk segment, however, is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 14.76% from 2024 to 2032, driven by stricter regulations and rising penalties for non-compliance.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth in Risk Analytics Market

In 2023, North America dominated the risk analytics market, securing about 37% of the revenue share. This leadership was fueled by the presence of major tech firms, early adoption of advanced analytics, and strict regulatory frameworks in BFSI and healthcare sectors. Strong cybersecurity infrastructure and significant AI-driven risk management investments further solidified the region's dominance.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 15.13% from 2024 to 2032, driven by digital transformation, heightened regulatory compliance, and increasing cyber threats. Asia Pacific is becoming the fastest-growing risk analytics market, driven by expanding financial services, cloud investments, and Industry 4.0 advancements.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Risk Analytics Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Risk Analytics Market Segmentation, By Risk Type Application

9. Risk Analytics Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type

10. Risk Analytics Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

