Collaborative Robots Market to USD 20.8 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Automation in Industrial Workflows| SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collaborative Robots Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Collaborative Robots Market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 33.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The rising demand for automation across industries, coupled with advancements in AI and sensor technology, is driving the adoption of collaborative robots.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Universal Robots (UR3e, UR5e)

FANUC Corporation (CR-15iA, CR-35iA)

KUKA AG (LBR iiwa, KMP 600)

ABB Ltd. (YuMi, IRB 6700)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Motoman HC10, Motoman HC20)

Rethink Robotics (Baxter, Sawyer)

Adept Technology (Adept Viper, Adept Cobra)

Teradyne Inc. (Universal Robots, DENSO VS-068)

Staubli Robotics (TX2-60, TX2-40)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (MZ07, MZ12)

Omron Corporation (LD series, TM series)

Epson Robots (C4, G3 series)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (DUA Series, RS007N)

Doosan Robotics (M0609, M0617)

Robot System Products AB (RSP X, RSP U)

Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd. (SR Series, Yaskawa Robots)

MOTOMAN (MH Series, MPL Series)

Insight Robotics (Firebot, Drones for Search & Rescue)

AUBO Robotics (AUBO-i5, AUBO-i3)

Hannover Messe (E-Series, K-Series) and others

Collaborative Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 33.6 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •The growing need for flexible automation across industries is driving the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) in the manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare sectors



•Advances in safety features and AI-driven technologies have enabled better human-robot collaboration, making cobots more user-friendly and boosting their adoption in various applications.

By Payload Capacity Up to 5kg Leads Market While Up to 10kg Segment Registers Fastest CAGR

The up to 5kg segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 45% in 2023, owing to its application in electronics, food & beverage, and small assembly applications. Such lightweight, high precision cobots are preferred for applications requiring accuracy like electronic component assembly, packaging in consumer goods, etc.

Up to 10 kg segment is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing versatility in facing mid-sized industrial tasks such as material handling, machine tending and quality inspection.

By Application Assembly Segment Dominated While Pick & Place Segment Registers Fastest Growth

The assembly segment segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2023. Cobots have been primarily adopted and applied in assembly segment mainly because automotive, electronics, and machinery industry represent one of the key industrial sectors which constitutes a large size of cobots market. Robots helps in assembling the components with precision as this reduces the chances of production error and increases efficiency.

The pick & place segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, Owing to the growing demand for rapid and effective material handling.

By Vertical Automotive Industry Leads Market While Electronics Sector Registers Fastest Growth In 2023

Automotive segment holds the largest market share owing to the use of cobots for welding, painting, assembly and inspection of different parts of the vehicle. The move towards the production of electric vehicles has only exacerbated this requirement, with cobots allowing businesses to increase their efficiency and precision in areas such as battery assembly and distribution processes.

Electronics segment is expected to reach the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, Due to high demand precision assembly, quality control, and testing for semiconductor and consumer electronics manufacturing.

Collaborative Robots Market Segmentation:

By Payload Capacity

Up to 5kg

Up to 10kg

Above 10kg

By Application

Assembly

Pick & Place

Handling

Packaging

Quality Testing

Machine Tending

Gluing & Welding

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Furniture & Equipment

Plastic & Polymers

Metal & Machinery

Electronics

Pharma

Others





Europe Leads Market While Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth Rate

Europe dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of more than 31% in 2023, Driven by the solid presence of automotive, electronics and industrial manufacturing sectors. With greater penetration of Industry-4.0 solutions in the countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, the net investments are being made in cobots to increase automation and productivity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing labor costs, and strong government support for automation in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments in 2024

January 2024, Universal Robots launched a new AI-powered cobot solution designed to improve assembly line efficiency in automotive production.

February 2024, ABB Robotics introduced an advanced pick & place cobot with integrated machine learning for the logistics sector.

