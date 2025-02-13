Howard University Receives “Research One” Carnegie Classification Indicating Highest Level of Research Production

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Council of Education (ACE) today announced that Howard University has been conferred a Research One (R1) Carnegie Classification, indicating “very high research spending and doctorate production.” R1 is widely considered to be the highest research activity classification among colleges and universities in the United States. Howard University is the only historically Black college or university (HBCU) that has achieved the R1 designation.

"Howard University's achievement of R1 status demonstrates our research capacity and reaffirms our deep commitment to tackling society’s most pressing questions through cutting-edge scholarship and technological innovation," said Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. "As a leader in the evolution of next generation HBCUs, we are dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of discovery and progress reach all communities, including those historically overlooked and underrepresented. Through pioneering solutions and the strategic use of emerging technologies, we are shaping a future where knowledge drives inclusive prosperity and lasting impact."

According to ACE, on average in a single year, R1 institutions “spend at least $50 million on research & development and produce at least 70 research doctorates.” Howard exceeded the criteria in both categories.

“Howard’s track-record of research prowess and success are evident in the numbers,” said Bruce A. Jones, Ph.D., Howard University professor and senior vice president for research. “In Fiscal Year 2023, the most recent evaluation year in the classification cycle, the University’s productivity was significantly higher than the R1 base criteria, recording just under $85 million in research expenditures and awarding 96 doctorates in an array of fields, including the most doctorates awarded to Black students at any college or university in America.”

Howard University’s research initiatives employ a holistic, interdisciplinary approach to solve complex challenges, leveraging technological innovation and thought leadership to develop novel solutions to both emerging and longstanding societal problems. Research highlights include:

Howard University is home to one of only fifteen U.S. Department of Defense University Affiliated Research Centers (UARC) in the United States, with a focus on tactical autonomy, human-machine teaming, and artificial intelligence. The UARC led by Howard is the Research Institute for Tactical Autonomy.

The Howard University Center for Sickle Cell Disease was the first center in the nation devoted to the disease.

Howard is one of only six institutions worldwide selected as academic partners of the Center for Power Optimization of Electro-Thermal Systems, which conducts groundbreaking research in power density to make electric mobility more practical and efficient.

Howard’s Moorland-Spingarn Research Center (MSRC) is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive repository of books, documents, and ephemera on the global Black experience.

Howard hosts the Department of Defense Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, sponsored by the U.S. Army, in which it leads interdisciplinary research in collaboration with other leading universities and industrial partners across the nation.

The Howard University Center for African Studies is the only comprehensive National Resource Center (NRC) at an HBCU, as designated by the U.S. Department of Education. NRC’s lead research in international studies, languages, and international affairs.

The Howard University Cancer Center is the only cancer center at an HBCU that provides a full range of cancer treatment services and trains the next generation of oncology professionals and cancer researchers.

Howard University was chartered by Congress in 1867 to provide leadership in medicine, science, the law, the humanities, and other academic fields. The university has been home to some of the world's most preeminent researchers, including Charles Drew, Carter G. Woodson, Roland Scott, Cecile Hoover Edwards, Ruth Ella Moore, Ralph Bunche, and Lasalle Leffall, Jr.

More information about research at Howard University can be found at: research.howard.edu. Find Howard University research b-roll here.

About Howard University

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard’s 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in awarding doctoral degrees to African American students. Howard is the top-ranked historically Black college or university (HBCU) according to Forbes and is the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Universities. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, including the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 165 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu.

