Heilind Electronics Introduces Molex NextStream Connector System

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is now featuring the Molex NextStream Connector System. Designed for high-density and high-speed applications, this advanced connector system ensures reliable performance for data storage, networking, and other mission-critical environments.

The Molex NextStream Connector System supports high-speed transmission rates up to 112Gbps PAM-4, making it ideal for next-generation data centers and networking equipment. The compact design allows for efficient space utilization, while the superior signal integrity and thermal management capabilities enable seamless integration into high-performance systems.

Key features of the Molex NextStream Connector System include low crosstalk, reduced insertion loss, and an optimized footprint for high-density board applications. These qualities make it an excellent choice for industries requiring high-speed data transfer and superior reliability.

Applications include hyperscale data centers, enterprise networking, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing. With its exceptional design and capabilities, the Molex NextStream Connector System is poised to meet the increasing demands of modern data infrastructure.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com/) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

