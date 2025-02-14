Invitation to BTS Q4 2024 presentation and conference call

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 14, 2024





STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with CEO Jessica Skon on Wednesday, February 26 at 08.00 am CET.

The presentation can be followed on the web at:

https://bts-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024

If you wish to ask questions verbally, please register via the link below. After registration, you will receive the phone number and conference ID to participate in the conference call.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051469

The report will be published at 07.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation andstrategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.





