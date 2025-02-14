Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 145 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|6 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 328
|33.72
|33.90
|33.38
|179 660
|MTF CBOE
|1 817
|33.71
|33.90
|33.60
|61 251
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 625
|33.81
|34.12
|33.66
|156 371
|MTF CBOE
|3 375
|33.80
|34.12
|33.70
|114 075
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|10 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.68
|33.84
|33.40
|202 080
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.70
|33.84
|33.54
|67 400
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|11 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.72
|33.84
|33.54
|202 320
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.71
|33.82
|33.58
|67 420
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|12 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|34.08
|34.20
|33.88
|204 480
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.09
|34.20
|34.00
|68 180
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|39 145
|33.80
|34.20
|33.38
|1 323 237
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 701 shares during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 818 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 February 2025
|1
|33.38
|33.38
|33.38
|33
|7 February 2025
|800
|33.71
|33.80
|33.60
|26 968
|10 February 2025
|400
|33.45
|33.50
|33.40
|13 380
|11 February 2025
|500
|33.64
|33.70
|33.60
|16 820
|12 February 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|1 701
|57 201
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 February 2025
|2 001
|33.69
|33.90
|33.38
|67 414
|7 February 2025
|500
|34.04
|34.10
|34.00
|17 020
|10 February 2025
|1 200
|33.73
|33.80
|33.60
|40 476
|11 February 2025
|617
|33.78
|33.90
|33.74
|20 842
|12 February 2025
|1 500
|34.06
|34.20
|33.90
|51 090
|Total
|5 818
|196 842
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 688 shares.
On 12 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 539 128 own shares, or 4.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
