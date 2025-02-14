Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 145 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 6 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 328 33.72 33.90 33.38 179 660 MTF CBOE 1 817 33.71 33.90 33.60 61 251 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 625 33.81 34.12 33.66 156 371 MTF CBOE 3 375 33.80 34.12 33.70 114 075 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.68 33.84 33.40 202 080 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.70 33.84 33.54 67 400 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 11 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.72 33.84 33.54 202 320 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.71 33.82 33.58 67 420 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 34.08 34.20 33.88 204 480 MTF CBOE 2 000 34.09 34.20 34.00 68 180 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 39 145 33.80 34.20 33.38 1 323 237

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 701 shares during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 818 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 February 2025 1 33.38 33.38 33.38 33 7 February 2025 800 33.71 33.80 33.60 26 968 10 February 2025 400 33.45 33.50 33.40 13 380 11 February 2025 500 33.64 33.70 33.60 16 820 12 February 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 701 57 201





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 February 2025 2 001 33.69 33.90 33.38 67 414 7 February 2025 500 34.04 34.10 34.00 17 020 10 February 2025 1 200 33.73 33.80 33.60 40 476 11 February 2025 617 33.78 33.90 33.74 20 842 12 February 2025 1 500 34.06 34.20 33.90 51 090 Total 5 818 196 842

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 688 shares.

On 12 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 539 128 own shares, or 4.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

