Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 145 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
6 February 2025Euronext Brussels5 32833.7233.9033.38179 660
 MTF CBOE1 81733.7133.9033.6061 251
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
7 February 2025Euronext Brussels4 62533.8134.1233.66156 371
 MTF CBOE3 37533.8034.1233.70114 075
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.6833.8433.40202 080
 MTF CBOE2 00033.7033.8433.5467 400
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
11 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.7233.8433.54202 320
 MTF CBOE2 00033.7133.8233.5867 420
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00034.0834.2033.88204 480
 MTF CBOE2 00034.0934.2034.0068 180
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 39 14533.8034.2033.381 323 237

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 701 shares during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 818 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 February 2025 to 12 February 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 February 2025133.3833.3833.3833
7 February 202580033.7133.8033.6026 968
10 February 202540033.4533.5033.4013 380
11 February 202550033.6433.7033.6016 820
12 February 202500.000.000.000
Total1 701   57 201


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 February 20252 00133.6933.9033.3867 414
7 February 202550034.0434.1034.0017 020
10 February 20251 20033.7333.8033.6040 476
11 February 202561733.7833.9033.7420 842
12 February 20251 50034.0634.2033.9051 090
Total5 818   196 842

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 688 shares.

On 12 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 539 128 own shares, or 4.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p250214E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement