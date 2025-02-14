GPTBots.ai Launches Advanced Audio LLM Capabilities, Paving the Way for Comprehensive AI SDR Solutions

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise-grade AI platform, has announced the launch of its latest Audio LLM capabilities, setting a new standard for real-time, voice-driven AI interactions. This update enables seamless voice-to-voice communication powered by OpenAI’s native audio multimodal LLM, eliminating the need for traditional ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) and TTS (Text-to-Speech) processes. By significantly reducing latency, GPTBots delivers faster, more natural voice interactions in dozens of major languages, making it a versatile solution for industries heavily reliant on customer engagement and lead generation.

Transforming Voice Interactions Across Industries

The new Audio LLM capabilities are designed to address the growing demand for high-quality voice interactions in scenarios that prioritize customer service and lead acquisition. From retail and e-commerce to sales and support, GPTBots’ Audio LLM empowers businesses to deliver real-time, personalized voice experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

In addition to enabling voice-to-voice communication, GPTBots has enhanced its Audio LLM by integrating it with its RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) framework, workflow orchestration tools, and plugin ecosystem. These integrations allow audio messages to seamlessly interact with complex knowledge bases, execute intricate workflows, and call external plugins, enabling businesses to handle knowledge-intensive and dynamic scenarios with ease.

Laying the Foundation for Voice-Driven AI SDR Solutions

This Audio LLM update is a strategic step toward GPTBots’ vision of delivering a comprehensive AI SDR (Sales Development Representative) solution. By enabling real-time, voice-driven interactions, GPTBots is equipping businesses with the tools to revolutionize their sales processes. From lead qualification to personalized follow-ups, the enhanced Audio LLM functionality will play a pivotal role in automating and optimizing sales workflows, driving higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

“Voice interactions are becoming a cornerstone of modern AI applications, and our Audio LLM capabilities are designed to meet the growing demand for real-time, intelligent, and natural communication,” said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. “This update not only enhances our platform’s multimodal capabilities but also lays the groundwork for future innovations in voice-driven customer engagement and sales automation.”

DeepSeek: A Recent Addition to the GPTBots Platform

While this update focuses on GPTBots’ advancements in audio-based AI, it follows the recent integration of DeepSeek, a trending large language model (LLM) known for its lightweight architecture and domain-specific optimizations. DeepSeek’s inclusion in the GPTBots platform has further enhanced its ability to deliver scalable and cost-effective AI solutions across industries, reinforcing GPTBots’ commitment to enterprise-grade AI innovation.

Driving the Future of Multimodal AI

With this launch, GPTBots continues to strengthen its position in voice-enabled AI solutions, offering businesses the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape. By combining cutting-edge technology with practical, scalable solutions, GPTBots is empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of AI in customer engagement, sales, and beyond.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Silvia

Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@gptbots.ai