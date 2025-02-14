Robotic Surgical Procedures Market to Hit USD 51.91 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 19.27% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Robotic Surgical Procedures Market size was valued at USD 10.66 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 51.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.27% from 2024 to 2032.”

The rise in the burden of chronic diseases which require surgery along with the shift towards minimally invasive procedures is a major factor fuelling the market growth. Many governments around the world are realizing that robotic surgery has its own advantages and are investing in health infrastructure to support the use of robotic surgery. For Example, The Usage of robotic devices has consistently increased in federal hospitals supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide patients with better treatment outcomes and efficient operations. In UK, National Health Service (NHS) has also been increasing adoption of robotic surgery programs, with a focus on urology and colorectal procedures.





Get a Sample Report of Robotic Surgical Procedures Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3090

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The General Surgery segment held the largest revenue share of 38.65% in 2023. Robotic systems are now a part of procedures like cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, and bariatric surgery. This level of accurate robotic assistance decreases the risk of complications and improves patient recovery times. Enhanced visualization and precision leads to improved surgical outcomes for surgeons. The adoption of robotic systems in urology has been significant, particularly in prostatectomies and nephrectomies. The enhanced precision of robotic instruments is crucial in preserving delicate structures and functions, thereby improving patient outcomes. The neurology application is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period at 22.39% CAGR. Robotic systems are now more often used in neurosurgical operations requiring high accuracy, for example tumor extirpation or other high-precision surgeries such as spinal surgeries. This trend is being fueled by the skill to traverse intricate neural architectures with greater precision.

By End User

In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment was the largest in the global market in 2023. Their deep pockets allow for investment in top-notch robotic systems and lures patients looking for the best in surgical treatment. The comprehensive infrastructure of hospitals supports a wide range of robotic procedures across various specialties. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) are witnessing rapid growth with increased adoption of robotic systems due to the growing demand for outpatient minimally invasive procedures. The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of ASCs, combined with the benefits of robotic assistance, make them an attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers.

Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.66 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 51.91 billion CAGR CAGR of 19.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuel Market Growth

Need any customization research on Robotic Surgical Procedures Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3090

Key Players in Robotic Surgical Procedures Market

Avatera Medical (Avatera Robotic System, Avatera Instrument Line)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (da Vinci Surgical System, Ion Endoluminal System)

Medtronic plc (Hugo RAS System, Mazor X)

Stryker Corporation (MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System, SPY Imaging Technology)

Smith & Nephew plc (CORI Surgical System, Navio Surgical System)

Zimmer Biomet (ROSATM One Surgical Robotic System, OrthoGuidance)

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (OTTAVA Surgical System, VERO Biopsy Robot)

TransEnterix, Inc. (Asensus Surgical) (Senhance Surgical System, Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU))

Medrobotics Corporation (Flex Robotic System, Flex ENT)

Titan Medical Inc. (SPORT Surgical System, ARTEMIS Surgical Instruments)

Corindus Vascular Robotics (Siemens Healthineers) (CorPath GRX, Neurovascular Robotic System)

Think Surgical, Inc. (TSolution One System, TMINI Miniature Robot)

Auris Health (Johnson & Johnson subsidiary) (Monarch Platform, LungPoint Virtual Bronchoscopic Navigation)

Renishaw plc (Neuromate Stereotactic Robot, Neurolocate)

CMR Surgical (Versius Surgical Robotic System, Enhanced Vision Tools)

Accuray Incorporated (CyberKnife System, TomoTherapy System)

Preceyes BV (Preceyes Surgical System, Vitreoretinal Robot)

Monteris Medical (NeuroBlate System, BrainPath Access System)

KUKA AG (KUKA Robotics) (LBR Med, Robotic Biopsy System)

Verb Surgical (Collaborative Robotic System, Integrated Imaging Platform)

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of 48% of the global revenue in 2023. The highest share owing to exemplary healthcare infrastructure, high acceptance of innovative technologies and huge spending on R&D activities. Especially in the United States, many hospitals already equipped their surgical departments with robotic systems. Moreover, the market is further propelled in this region due to the favorable reimbursement policies and strong focus on minimally invasive procedure.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure; rising awareness about robotic-assisted surgeries and supportive government initiative in some countries such as China and India. China's 14th Five-Year Plan highlights digital innovation and green development, encouraging innovative medical technologies such as robotic surgery. Likewise, the demand for robotic surgical procedures is projected to propel as a result of initiatives such as Digital India coupled with investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Segmentation

By Application

Orthopedics

Knee Hip Spine Others



Neurology

Urology

General Surgery

Gynecology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Labs





Buy a Single-User PDF of Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3090

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1Number of Robotic Surgical Procedures Performed, by Region (2023)

5.2 Growth in Procedure Volume, by Surgical Specialty (2020–2032)

5.3 Hospital Adoption Rates of Robotic Surgery Systems, by Region (2023)

5.4 Investment Trends in Robotic Surgery Infrastructure, by Region (2023)

5.5 Average Cost of Robotic Surgical Procedures, by Region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Robotic Surgical Procedures Market by Application

8. Robotic Surgical Procedures Market by End User

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/robotic-surgical-procedures-market-3090

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.