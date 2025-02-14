Wearable Breast Pumps Market to Hit USD 1,149.63 Million by 2032, Growing at a 8.2% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Breast Pumps Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The global Wearable Breast Pumps Market size was valued at USD 565.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1149.63 million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.”

The surge in working mothers and the increased requirement for flexible breastfeeding also increases demand for wearable breast pumps. Wearable pumps are convenient, portable, and comfortable to use, which are further fueling the growth of this market. Additionally, new technologies in pump design, such as silent performance, enhanced suction mechanisms, and easy portability, will further drive demand.





Willow Innovations, Inc.: (Willow Go, Willow 360)

Elvie: (Elvie Pump, Elvie Stride)

Medela LLC: (Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump, Swing Maxi Hands-free)

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.: (Lansinoh Wearable Pump)

Momcozy: (S12 Pro, S9 Pro)

Paruu: (P3 Wearable Pump, X2 Wearable Pump)

Spectra Baby: (Spectra Wearable Breast Pump)

LuvLap: (Melody Wearable Electric Breast Pump)

Fraupow: (Fraupow Wearable Breast Pump)

Tommee Tippee: (Made for Me Wearable Breast Pump)

Wearable Breast Pumps Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 565.1 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1149.63 million CAGR CAGR of 8.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological advancements, increased workforce participation by women, and rising awareness of breastfeeding benefits.

Segmentation Insights

By Component, wearable breast pumps dominated the market in 2023, accounting for the largest share of 67%.

Wearable pumps are dominant in the market due to their compactness, mobility, and convenience. These devices offer a discreet, hands-free pumping experience, which is highly sought after by mothers who desire convenience and flexibility in their busy routines. Using wearable breast pumps enables mothers to pump even when they are away from home, without the use of bulky equipment or dedicated time. With further improvement in pump efficiency, comfort, and noise reduction through technological innovations, the wearable pump segment is expected to grow rapidly in meeting the increasing demand for practical and efficient breastfeeding solutions.

By Technology, battery-operated wearable breast pumps led the market in 2023, capturing around 59% of the revenue share.

Battery-operated, wearable breast pumps are highly favored for their portability and convenience ideal for busy, on-the-go mothers. To be able to function without being tethered to a power outlet, the pump offers greater flexibility and mobility. As more women return to the workforce and seek practical, efficient solutions for breastfeeding, battery-powered pumps will allow those women to pump discreetly at home, in the office, or while traveling. Their user-friendly features, in addition to the increasing demand for flexibility in contemporary maternal care, ensure that battery-operated wearable pumps remain the preferred choice for many mothers.

Wearable Breast Pumps Market Segmentation

By Component

Wearable Pumps

Accessories

By Technology

Manual Wearable Breast Pump

Battery Operated Wearable Breast Pump

Smart Wearable Breast Pump

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held a dominant share of 42% of the wearable breast pumps market.

These can be attributed to the high adoption rates of innovative maternal care products, strong presence by key market players, and higher awareness among regional consumers regarding the wearable breast pump benefits. Specifically, there is a huge market in the United States for such products-the growing awareness of breastfeeding benefits and increasing numbers of working mothers seeking convenient solutions drive market growth in the country.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for wearable breast pumps. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing rapid healthcare advancements and an increasing focus on maternal health, contributing to the growing adoption of wearable pumps. The region's expanding middle class and rising disposable incomes are also driving demand for premium breastfeeding products.

Recent Developments

In Oct 2024, Momcozy introduced upgrades to their breast pump, enhancing the pumping experience for busy moms. With a focus on innovation, the company has aimed to address the unique challenges modern mothers face while balancing work, family, and personal care.





