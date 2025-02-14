Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market to Hit USD 30.98 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size was valued at USD 11.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.98 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The rising increasing demand for Aware adaptability hardware in various sectors including telecommunication, automotive, aerospace, and for FPGAs in ADAS, data centers, and 5G infrastructure. Advanced FPGA platforms, such as those launched by Lattice Semiconductor, are meeting industry needs. Yet the lack of standardized verification and validation techniques still poses a significant hurdle to market expansion.

Get a Sample Report of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5591

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Formerly Xilinx, Inc.) (Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA, Spartan-7 FPGA)

(Formerly Xilinx, Inc.) (Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA, Spartan-7 FPGA) Intel Corporation (Stratix 10 FPGA, Arria 10 FPGA)

(Stratix 10 FPGA, Arria 10 FPGA) Microchip Technology Inc. (IGLOO2 FPGA, PolarFire FPGA)

(IGLOO2 FPGA, PolarFire FPGA) Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (ECP5 FPGA, MachXO3D FPGA)

(ECP5 FPGA, MachXO3D FPGA) Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (Speedster7t FPGA, ACE FPGA)

(Speedster7t FPGA, ACE FPGA) QuickLogic Corporation (QuickLogic EOS S3, QuickFeather FPGA Development Kit)

(QuickLogic EOS S3, QuickFeather FPGA Development Kit) Efinix, Inc . (Trion FPGA, Titanium FPGA)

. (Trion FPGA, Titanium FPGA) FlexLogix (Flex Logix InferX X1, Flex Logix Edge AI Solutions FPGA)

(Flex Logix InferX X1, Flex Logix Edge AI Solutions FPGA) GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation (GW1N-1 FPGA, GW2A-18 FPGA)

(GW1N-1 FPGA, GW2A-18 FPGA) S2C (S2C FPGA-based Prototyping System, S2C HAPS FPGA Prototyping System)

(S2C FPGA-based Prototyping System, S2C HAPS FPGA Prototyping System) AGM Micro (AGM1000 FPGA, AGM2000 FPGA)

(AGM1000 FPGA, AGM2000 FPGA) Shanghai Anlu Information Technology Co., Ltd . (Anlu FPGA Series, Anlu IP Core Solutions)

. (Anlu FPGA Series, Anlu IP Core Solutions) Shenzhen Ziguang Tongchuang Electronics Co., Ltd . (ZT-FPGA-X1000, ZT-FPGA-Mini)

. (ZT-FPGA-X1000, ZT-FPGA-Mini) Xi'an Zhiduoji Microelectronics Co., Ltd . (ZDU-3000 FPGA, ZDU-5000 FPGA)

. (ZDU-3000 FPGA, ZDU-5000 FPGA) Renesas Electronics Corporation (R8C FPGA Series, Renesas RX FPGA)

(R8C FPGA Series, Renesas RX FPGA) LeafLabs, LLC (LeafLabs FPGA Development Board, LeafLabs Microcontroller Solutions)

(LeafLabs FPGA Development Board, LeafLabs Microcontroller Solutions) Aldec, Inc. (HES 7 FPGA Development Board, Aldec FPGA Design Tools).

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 30.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.0% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Applications Drives the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Growth.

• Rising Demand for High-Speed Connectivity and 5G Networks Promotes the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5591

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type, low-end segment dominating and mid-range Fastest Growing

In 2023, the low-end segment led the FPGA market with a 43% share as demand for low-cost, customizable solutions within consumer electronics, industrial automation, and automotive industries drove this segment forward. These are nominally going into ECUs and sensor integration at lower cost vehicles.

The mid-range segment is the fastest growing, with a projected 13.19% CAGR, on a balance of performance and affordability. These attributes enable it to cater to industries searching for smarter and more affordable FPGA solutions; thus forming the key contributor driving the growth for the market.’

By Technology, SRAM Dominating and Flash Fastest Growing

In 2023, the SRAM segment led the FPGA market with a 42% share, in terms of value, which is due to its high speed and flexibility to be configurated into offerings such as those used in the telecommunications, aerospace and defense and automotive applications. Its low latency and real-time processing capabilities drive its dominance.

The Flash segment is the fastest growing, with a projected 13.77% CAGR, offering non-volatile memory, lower power consumption, and fast configuration. . With increasing demand for energy-efficient and persistent data retention solutions Flash-based FPGAs mushroom, especially in the IoT and edge space.

By End User, Telecom dominating and military and aerospace Fastest Growing

The Telecom segment dominated the FPGA market, owing to the increasing application of optical transport networks, data packet processing, and packet switching in the sector. The support of multiple network generations from 3G, LTE and beyond ensures sustaining bandwidth needs among telecom customers, enabling market growth with the aid of an FPGA.

The military and aerospace segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, fueled by the adoption of embedded FPGAs. High-density FPGAs provide advanced levels of integration, reliability, and low-leakage power consumption required for high-performance aviation and defense applications.

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market - Segments

By Type

Low-End

Mid-Range

High-End

By Technology

SRAM

EEPROM

Antifuse

Flash

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Data Processing

Military & Aerospace

Telecom

Others

Buy a Single-User PDF of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5591

Regional Trends in the FPGA Market: Asia Pacific Leads, North America Grows Rapidly

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the FPGA market with a 41% share, driven owing to the increased demand from the telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial automation sectors. Taking part are nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, along with cost-effective players including GOWIN Semiconductor.

North America is the fastest-growing region, with a projected 10.8% CAGR, fueled by increasing demand for AI, high-performance computing, and 5G. Intel’s Agilex FPGAs are widely used in AI workloads and smart manufacturing, further accelerating market growth.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Type

8. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Technology

9. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/field-programmable-gate-array-market-5591

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.