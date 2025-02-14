Brera Holdings PLC Highlights Juve Stabia’s Exceptional Financial Efficiency in Serie B





Juve Stabia has emerged as the most financially efficient club in Serie B in terms of wage bill per point thus far this season

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed international holding company, is pleased to report that its newest portfolio club, S.S. Juve Stabia srl (“Juve Stabia” or the “Club”), has emerged as the most financially efficient club in Serie B in terms of cost per point. Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples,” is currently positioned in a playoff-qualifying sixth place in the Serie B standings. With an annual wage bill of €5.63 million and 36 points to date this season, Juve Stabia boasts an impressive wage cost per point of just €156,389—the lowest in the league.

This financial efficiency underscores Juve Stabia’s strong financial discipline, especially when compared to other clubs in Serie B – according to Capology data. In contrast, higher-spending clubs such as 17th-placed Salernitana (€20.04 million wage bill) and 14th-placed Sampdoria (€19.88 million wage bill) rank at the bottom of the cost per point index at €715,714 and €710,000 per point, respectively.

On February 12th, Brera Holdings announced the third closing in its multi-step transaction to acquire a majority stake in Juve Stabia. Following this closing, Brera Holdings now holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in the club.

“We are proud of Juve Stabia’s exceptional performance in financial efficiency,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “This achievement underscores the success of our multi-club ownership model, which empowers Juve Stabia to achieve both financial sustainability and competitive success. We believe this balance is essential for Juve Stabia’s continued growth and long-term value creation.”

To further emphasize the contrast between wage bills and cost efficiency, Brera Holdings has created an analysis of the correlation between wage bill and team ranking on the Serie B table. This graph highlights the disproportionate effect of high wage bills on efficiency, demonstrating that larger budgets do not always translate into better performance.

Exhibit: Correlation Between Wage Bill and Ranking in Serie B





Source: Capology

Below is the full analysis of wage bill efficiency in Serie B, by cost per point:

Team Wage Bill (€) Points Cost per Point (€) Cost per Point Ranking Juve Stabia 5,630,000 36 156,389 1 Cittadella 5,747,000 30 191,567 2 Mantova 6,100,000 28 217,857 3 Carrarese 5,900,000 27 218,519 4 Cesena 8,062,000 33 244,303 5 Pisa 13,236,000 53 249,736 6 Catanzaro 10,856,000 36 301,556 7 Cosenza 6,707,000 22 304,864 8 Reggiana 8,580,000 28 306,429 9 Spezia 15,450,000 49 315,306 10 Modena 9,806,000 30 326,867 11 Südtirol 8,370,000 25 334,800 12 Bari 11,630,000 33 352,424 13 Brescia 10,506,000 29 362,276 14 Sassuolo 26,500,000 58 456,897 15 Cremonese 19,740,000 40 493,500 16 Frosinone 12,396,000 24 516,500 17 Palermo 19,280,000 31 621,935 18 Sampdoria 19,880,000 28 710,000 19 Salernitana 20,040,000 28 715,714 20

Source: Capology

Brera Holdings continues to emphasize the importance of financial efficiency and sustainability in its operations. By applying its expertise in multi-club ownership, the Company aims to further enhance the competitive capabilities of its clubs while ensuring long-term financial viability.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying sixth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

