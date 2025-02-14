OLED Display Market Size to Hit USD 138.85 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLED Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The OLED Display Market Size was valued at USD 44.07 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 138.85 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of the technology across several applications and geographies, driven around the globe by the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. The North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions are characterized by technological developments and rising disposable salaries, showcasing strong growth patterns. With its impressive display quality, energy efficiency, and flexibility, OLED has quickly become the preferred choice for consumer electronics, causing adoption rates to explode across smartphones, televisions, and wearables. There are environmental concerns with OLED production and disposal, leading manufacturers to look into sustainable possible alternatives as well as recycling programs.

Get a Sample Report of OLED Display Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5604

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AU Optronics (AMOLED Display Panels, Flexible OLED Screens)

(AMOLED Display Panels, Flexible OLED Screens) BOE Technology Group (Flexible OLED Displays, OLED TV Panels)

(Flexible OLED Displays, OLED TV Panels) Canon Inc. (OLED Microdisplays, OLED Viewfinders)

(OLED Microdisplays, OLED Viewfinders) LG Display (OLED TV Panels, Transparent OLED Displays)

(OLED TV Panels, Transparent OLED Displays) Mitsubishi Electric (OLED Automotive Displays, OLED Industrial Screens)

(OLED Automotive Displays, OLED Industrial Screens) Panasonic Corporation (OLED TVs, Professional OLED Monitors)

(OLED TVs, Professional OLED Monitors) Samsung Display (AMOLED Smartphone Screens, Foldable OLED Panels)

(AMOLED Smartphone Screens, Foldable OLED Panels) Sharp Corporation (OLED Smartphone Displays, OLED TV Panels)

(OLED Smartphone Displays, OLED TV Panels) Sony Corporation (OLED Professional Monitors, OLED Viewfinders)

(OLED Professional Monitors, OLED Viewfinders) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd . (OLED Materials, Polymer OLED Displays)

. (OLED Materials, Polymer OLED Displays) Tianma Microelectronics (AMOLED Smartphone Panels, Automotive OLED Displays)

(AMOLED Smartphone Panels, Automotive OLED Displays) Universal Display Corporation (PHOLED Technology, OLED Lighting Solutions)

(PHOLED Technology, OLED Lighting Solutions) Visionox Technology Inc. (Flexible OLED Screens, Transparent OLED Displays)

(Flexible OLED Screens, Transparent OLED Displays) Wistron NeWeb Corporation (OLED Smart Wearables, OLED Automotive Displays)

(OLED Smart Wearables, OLED Automotive Displays) JOLED Inc. (Printed OLED Displays, Medical OLED Monitors).

OLED Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 44.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 138.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.7% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED), Top-Emitting OLED (TEOLED), White OLED (WOLED), Red-Green-Blue OLED (RGB-OLED), Foldable OLED (F-OLED))

• By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Security & Surveillance, Others)

• By Application (Smartphones and Tablets, Televisions, Laptops and Desktops, Wearables, Automotive Displays, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Adoption of OLED Displays in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industries Drives OLED Display Market Growth.

• Technological Advancements in Flexible and Transparent OLED Displays Accelerate Market Expansion Across Multiple Sectors.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on OLED Display Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5604

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Red-Green-Blue OLED (RGB-OLED) Dominating and Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Red-Green-Blue OLED (RGB-OLED) segment held the largest revenue share, accounting for 35% of the OLED display market, driven by its superior color accuracy and image quality. RGB-OLED has become the go-to panel type for high-end consumer electronics like premium smartphones, TVs, and monitors. (Leading manufacturers like LG Display and Samsung Display have continued to refine such technology; in addition to the launch of an 8K OLED TV, these announcements include new RGB-OLED panels with brighter and more efficient emissive elements.

The Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) segment is experiencing a strong CAGR of 15.29% over the forecast period, driven by increasing responsiveness in smartphones, wearables, and automotive display because of its power efficiency and flat-panel display. Flexible and foldable AMOLED displays are injected into industry leaders like Samsung and BOE Technology in products like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. This ongoing technological advancement is set to further accelerate the OLED display market’s expansion.

By Application, Smartphones and tablets dominating and Automotive Fastest Growing

Smartphones and tablets dominate the application segment, holding the largest market share, due to the rapid adoption of OLED technology in premium and flagship devices. High-end OLED smartphones and tablets, including those from major manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and Google, provide superior color accuracy, deep blacks, and energy efficiency, creating consumer demand.

Automotive displays are experiencing the fastest growth, with a surging compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Automakers such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz are increasingly incorporating OLED technology into dashboards, infotainment systems, and digital instrument clusters. The demand for high-contrast, flexible, and power-efficient displays in next-generation vehicles is accelerating OLED adoption in the automotive sector.

By Industry Vertical, Consumer Electronics Dominating and Automotive Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment led the OLED display market, capturing 54% of the revenue share, due to the increasing adoption of premium devices, such as smartphones, televisions, and monitors and the higher color accuracy, higher contrasts, and energy efficiency of OLED technology. Top companies like Apple, Samsung and Google have incorporated OLED screens into their flagship smartphones, offering users brightness, vibrance, deeper blacks and better battery life.

The Automotive segment is experiencing the highest CAGR of 14.71% over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of OLED displays in vehicle dashboards, infotainment systems, and tail-light designs. Automakers like those that BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz are leveraging OLED's high brightness, design flexibility, and efficiency to enhance both interior and exterior aesthetics. BMW’s iX electric vehicle features a curved OLED dashboard display, while Audi and Mercedes-Benz are innovating with OLED-based lighting systems to improve visibility and design appeal, further driving OLED adoption in the automotive sector.

Purchase Single User PDF of OLED Display Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5604

Regional Dominance in the OLED Display Market: North America and Asia Pacific

In 2023, North America accounted for 38% of the OLED display market share, Increase in adoption of OLED displays for smartphones, tablets and TVs. OLED displays were also utilized in premium devices by leading companies such as Apple and Google, driving consumer knowledge and demand. OLED is also being used in the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster in the automotive industry contributing to the market growth Additionally, the rising use of OLED displays in digital signage and residential lighting solutions is propelling growth. Technological advancements, including foldable and rollable OLED screens, are generating excitement and accelerating adoption across multiple sectors.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing over the forecast period 2024-2032, Due to emerging key players like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics. The market is primarily driven by the huge demand for consumer electronics in China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The Asia Pacific remains at the worldwide forefront of OLED production and innovation due to rising OLED penetration in automotive displays, wearables and smart computing devices, as well as significant investment in R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Application Growth, by Region (2023)

5.2 Consumer Adoption Rates

5.3 Environmental Impact

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. OLED Display Market Segmentation, by Type

8. OLED Display Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical

9. OLED Display Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of OLED Display Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/oled-display-market-5604

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.