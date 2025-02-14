CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market to USD 5.42 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Surge in Demand for Precision Engineering and Automation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market size was valued at USD 3.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.54% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The demand for high-quality and high-performance grinding tools from various end-user industries also plays a pivotal role in this market growth, as companies aim for improved production and cost-effective solutions. The addition of automation is another technological advancement that allows CNC tool grinding systems to gain even greater.





Key Players:

Vollmer (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, CNC Tool Grinders)

Makino Milling Machine Co. (CNC Milling Machines, CNC Tool Grinders)

Haas Automation, Inc.(CNC Vertical and Horizontal Machining Centers)

ANCA Pty Ltd. (CNC Tool and Cutter Grinders)

ISOG Technology GmbH (CNC Grinding Machines, Tool Grinding Systems)

JTEKT Corp (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, Grinding Machine Components)

Korber AG (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, Grinding Systems)

Amada Machine Tools Co.(CNC Grinding Machines, Surface Grinders)

DANOBAT Group (CNC Grinding Machines, Tool Grinding Solutions)

WIDMA Machine Tools (CNC Tool Grinders, CNC Grinding Machines)

Rollomatic SA (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, Grinding Centers)

J Schneeberger Maschinen AG (CNC Grinding Machines, Tool Grinders)

Gleason Corporation (CNC Gear Grinding Machines, Tool Grinders)

Gebr. SAACKE GmbH & Co. KG (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, Grinding Tools)

Alfred H. Schütte GmbH & Co. KG (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, Precision Grinders)

JUNKER Group (CNC Grinding Machines, Tool Grinding Systems)

United Grinding Group (CNC Tool Grinding Machines, Surface Grinders)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (CNC Tool Grinders, Surface Grinding Machines)

KUKA Robotics (CNC Grinding Systems, Industrial Robots for Grinding)

Fives Group (CNC Grinding Machines, Tool Grinding Solutions)

CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.96 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine, Universal Grinding Machine, Blank and Cylindrical Grinding Machines)

• By Application (Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) Key Drivers • The rising demand for precision machining, driven by industries like automotive and aerospace, fuels the growth of CNC tool and cutter grinding machines for high-accuracy, tight-tolerance components.

Dominance of Universal Grinding Machines and Automotive Sector in the CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market

By Type:

The Universal Grinding Machines segment emerged as the dominant force in the CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market in 2023, capturing over 48% of the market share. Universal grinding machines are widely used in the processing of complex-shaped holes and multi-edged knife grinding, and universal tool grinding machines can process multi-functional cutting tool sharpening. In terms of usage, their versatility, ranging from surface and cylindrical to internal grinding, further cements their role as a pivotal component in the manufacturing process across multiple industries, enhancing flexibility.

By Application:

The automotive segment captured over 44% of the CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine market share in 2023. This prevalence is largely due to the essential function of CNC grinding machines in automotive production, where they guarantee the accuracy and precision of highly detailed components such as engine parts and transmission systems. The dependence on precision grinding technologies is expected to blossom in the growth of the market in this sector owing to the continuous evolution of the automotive industry and the rising demand for high-performance vehicles.

North America and Asia-Pacific Drive Global CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market Growth

North America: North America commanded a significant share of the CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine market, holding over 38% in 2023. Dominance in the region is favored by the presence of many leading CNC machine manufacturers, leading advancements in precision tools, and an established manufacturing infrastructure. Similarly, increasing needs for high-precision tools in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and precision engineering also contribute to this growth. Investment in research and development in both the U.S. and Canada continues to color the competitive advantages that the two countries provide, and their presence has made North America a real player in the CNC machining landscape.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machines market. Countries like China, Japan, and India, undergoing rapid industrialization and expansion in the manufacturing sector, present significant growth opportunities. This growth is driven by the region's emphasis on enhancing manufacturing capabilities that can serve the increasing industrial demands. Automation, along with Industry 4.0, is improving production efficiency, and in turn, that increases demand for high-precision CNC tools. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing technologies such as robotics and IoT is also driving the demand for CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machines in the region

Recent Developments

In February 2023: Makino launched a state-of-the-art CNC tool-grinding machine equipped with advanced automation capabilities. The new machine offers increased accuracy, enhanced cutting performance, and reduced operational costs, making it a game-changer in the market for precision grinding.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market Segmentation, By Type

8. CNC Tool & Cutter Grinding Machine Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





