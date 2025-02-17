FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 17, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on December 5, 2024, as the sixth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Sixth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/02/2025 1,267 466.4751 591,023.90 - - - - 1,267 466.4751 591,023.90 14/02/2025 3,722 475.0301 1,768,062.10 3,972 503.4894 1,999,859.90 1,908,627.50 7,694 477.8645 3,676,689.60 4,989







472.8575







2,359,086.00







3,972







503.4894







1,999,859.90







1,908,627.50







8,961







476.2542







4,267,713.50







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Sixth Tranche till February 14, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 112,604,937.80 for No. 270,071 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 12,969,157.54 (Euro 12,378,257.90*) for No. 28,992 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 14, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 15,067,471 common shares equal to 5.86% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until February 14, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 4,244,707 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,297,719,651.74.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

