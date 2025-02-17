SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“Fox Factory”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Fox Factory on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023. According to the complaint, during that time period Fox Factory and certain of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements concerning the true level of consumer demand for the company’s bicycles after a period of hyper demand following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 2, 2023, Fox Factory shocked the market when it reported disappointing quarterly financial and operational results, including a decline of 58% in the bicycle division, and a reduction of its fiscal 2023 guidance. Following this disclosure, shares of Fox Factory’s common stock declined $22.60 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Fox Factory’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

