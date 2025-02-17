SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) and Encourages Long-Term Malibu Boats Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/malibu-boats/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Malibu Boats on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between November 4, 2022 and May 1, 2024 (the “Class Period”). According to the complaint, during the Class Period Malibu Boats and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about demand for the company’s products, and engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that was so extreme that it left certain of Malibu Boats’ third-party dealers in dire financial condition.

Through a series of partial discuses to the market – including the reporting of disappointing financial and operational results, missed financial guidance, and news that one of the company’s largest third-party dealers had filed a lawsuit against the company – shares of Malibu Boats common stock declined approximately 50% of their value during the Class Period.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Malibu Boats’ board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Malibu Boats shareholders who purchased or acquired MBUU shares prior to July 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.

