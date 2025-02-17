SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against agilon health on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024 (the “Class Period”). According to the complaint, during the Class Period agilon health and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about agilon’s medical costs by, among other things: (i) touting the Company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (ii) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred; (iii) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (iv) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (v) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

As further detailed in the complaint, when the true information about the company’s higher medical costs were disclosed as it reported lower than expected financial results and lowered expectations for future revenue, shares of the company’s stock significantly declined, harming the company’s long-term investors. Specifically, agilon health’s stock price declined approximately 85% in value from its Class Period high of over $44.00 per share to less than $6.50, a decline of over $38 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of agilon health’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

agilon health shareholders who purchased or acquired AGL shares prior to May 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

