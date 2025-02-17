Grinding Machinery Market to Reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2032 Owing to Increasing Demand for Precision Manufacturing | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Grinding Machinery Market size was valued at USD 5.44 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a Compound annual growth rate of 4.32% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Grinding Machinery Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for precision machinery across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and electronics. As manufacturing sectors require high-performance, detailed components with tight tolerances and exceptional surface finishes, the need for advanced grinding technologies has intensified.





Grinding Machinery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.44 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.32% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Non-precision Grinder (Bench Grinder, Portable Grinder, Pedestal Grinder, Flexible Grinder), (Precision Grinder (Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Surface Grinding Machines, Centre-less Grinding Machines, Tool and Cutter Grinding Machines))

• By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Electrical and Electronics, Marine Industry, Others) Key Drivers • Rising demand for precision engineering drives the grinding machinery market as industries like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing require high-quality surface finishes and tight tolerances.

Precision Grinders and Automotive Sector Propel Growth in Grinding Machinery Market

By Type: The Precision Grinder segment dominated the market with a share of over 66% in 2023. Precision grinders are essential in industries demanding exactness and optimal surface finishes, strengthening this dominance. Industries like aerospace, automotive and electronics rely on precision grinding for the production of parts that must adhere to tight tolerances. Due to the need for precision grinding machinery, the market continues to be strong further because of the intrinsic industry continues to develop complex and advanced components

By Application: The Automotive segment led the market with a share of over 25% in 2023, due to the increasing need for precision in the automotive manufacturing process. Automobile parts such as engine components, transmission gears, and other mechanical parts necessitate very accurate machining. They are vital for attaining the deep tolerances and surface coatings required to produce high-performance automotive items. Leading players in the industry are likely to incorporate advanced grinding technologies, which not only strengthens the market presence of the automotive sector, but also enhances both production effectiveness and product quality.

Asia-Pacific Leads Grinding Machinery Market with Dominant Share, While North America Sees Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the grinding machinery market which held a market share of over 42% in 2023. This is largely due to the tremendous manufacturing power of countries in the region such as China, Japan and South Korea. Such circumstances have spurred demand for precision grinding technologies in many other industries, including automotive, aerospace, and heavy manufacturing, and have established these nations as global industrial centers.

North America is also witnessing significant growth in the grinding machinery market, driven by the rising demand for advanced grinding technologies in various sectors, including automotive and aerospace, as well as the pulp and paper industry. Rapid investments in the modernization of manufacturing facilities and the integration of automation in production lines, are major factors propelling the requirement for precision grinding equipment.

Recent Developments

In May 2024: UNITED GRINDING launched two advanced products: the HELITRONIC VISION 400 L tool-grinding machine and the HELICHECK PLUS measuring machine. These innovations are part of the company’s "Automated Tool Production" system, designed to improve precision and efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and general engineering.

