Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 7 February 202547,500546.7025,968,212  
Monday, 10 February 20251,500555.88833,820  
Tuesday, 11 February 20251,500556.98835,470  
Wednesday, 12 February 20251,500558.80838,200  
Thursday, 13 February 20251,300560.92729,196  
Friday, 14 February 20251,300563.57732,641  
In the period 10 February 2025 - 14 February 20257,100559.063,969,327  
Accumulated until 14 February 202554,600548.3129,937,539  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,024,513 treasury shares corresponding to 8.10% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

