Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 7 February 2025
|47,500
|546.70
|25,968,212
|Monday, 10 February 2025
|1,500
|555.88
|833,820
|Tuesday, 11 February 2025
|1,500
|556.98
|835,470
|Wednesday, 12 February 2025
|1,500
|558.80
|838,200
|Thursday, 13 February 2025
|1,300
|560.92
|729,196
|Friday, 14 February 2025
|1,300
|563.57
|732,641
|In the period 10 February 2025 - 14 February 2025
|7,100
|559.06
|3,969,327
|Accumulated until 14 February 2025
|54,600
|548.31
|29,937,539
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,024,513 treasury shares corresponding to 8.10% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
