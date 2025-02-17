SANS Institute Launches AI Cybersecurity Hackathon to Develop the First Generation of Open-Source AI Security Tools

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI adoption accelerates, organizations lack the tools to secure these rapidly evolving technologies. While AI’s potential in cybersecurity is vast, there is currently a significant gap between innovation and implementation. Many existing security solutions are either proprietary, insufficient, or simply inaccessible.

SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and research, is launching the AI Cybersecurity Hackathon, a month-long event designed to address the urgent need for the development of these tools. The hackathon aims to inspire participants to develop expertise in AI security, identify and support cybersecurity talent, and drive progress in AI security research through open-source contributions. Running from February 15 to March 15, 2025, this hackathon provides an opportunity for cybersecurity professionals, ethical hackers, developers, and students to cultivate the critical skills and develop the open-source tools needed to address emerging AI security challenges.

“AI is transforming cybersecurity at an unprecedented rate, but organizations are struggling to find professionals with the right expertise to secure these evolving technologies,” emphasized Rob Lee, Chief of Research at SANS Institute. “Through this hackathon, SANS hopes to not only contribute vital open-source tools but also encourage individuals to pursue and refine the AI security skills the industry desperately needs.”

SANS has a long history of empowering the cybersecurity community, not just through training but by developing and distributing open-source security tools. From Rob Lee’s SIFT Workstation, to Ed Skoudis’ Holiday Hack Challenge, to Johannes Ullrich’s Internet Storm Center (ISC), SANS has repeatedly delivered solutions that security professionals can use immediately.

The AI Cybersecurity Hackathon continues this tradition, offering participants a chance to build and contribute critical tools that will shape the future of AI security. Participants will have the opportunity to develop AI-driven security solutions that address emerging threats, enhance system security, and improve data protection. The hackathon welcomes both experienced professionals and newcomers who want to explore the intersection of AI and cybersecurity.

Kate Marshall, Director of Summits at SANS Institute, underscored the hackathon’s significance. “We don’t just want to talk about AI security, we want to build the tools that solve these challenges. Even if this event results in just one essential tool, that’s a win for the entire cybersecurity community. We hope this inspires long-term innovation and a new generation of AI security experts.”

How to Participate

Register for the Hackathon: Sign up at https://ai-cybersecurity-hackathon.devpost.com to receive updates, rules, and key resources.

Collaborate or Go Solo: Participants can join teams or work independently.

Develop & Submit: Build an AI-powered security solution and submit it by March 15, 2025.

SANS will select high-quality submissions that can be further highlighted, promoted, and published as open-source tools for future security initiatives.

To learn more and sign up, visit https://ai-cybersecurity-hackathon.devpost.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to develop valuable AI security skills, contribute to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, and connect with a global community of innovators.

