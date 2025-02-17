INE Security Alert: Cybersecurity Training Strategies for 2025

Cary, NC, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity breaches continue to inflict significant financial losses on businesses, with 2023 setting a record at an average cost of $4.88 million per incident, according to a 2024 study by the Ponemon Institute. Across industries, human error, skills gaps, and a lack of training are viewed as serious threats to organizational security.

Training is known to be a good way to reduce threats. However, many organizations still see it as optional instead of a necessary investment. INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is releasing enhanced training strategies designed to shape technical training in 2025 and beyond and to combat growing threats effectively.

Advanced Real-World Simulation Platforms

With potential losses from cyber incidents exceeding $12.5 billion last year, according to the FBI, the necessity for real-world training scenarios is critical. These types of simulations have seen a 24% increase in adoption since 2020, reflecting their growing importance. This recent analysis by the Ponemon Institute shows that60% of companies include realistic simulations in their training programs, a practice that has significantly improved ROI—from 30% in 2020 to 40% in 2023.

“At INE Security, we recognize the growing demand for real-world scenarios,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “We continue to place a strategic emphasis on investing in tools and technologies that prioritize hands-on learning. This practical experience is essential for preparing teams to effectively manage and mitigate real-world cyber incidents.”

Strategic Use of Skill Assessments

Skills assessments are fundamental to identifying training needs and enhancing team performance. Research conducted by IBM shows that 84% of employees in top-performing organizations receive the training they need, which is 68% higher than in the worst-performing companies. Furthermore, well-trained teams not only contribute to $70,000 in annual savings but also experience a 10% boost in productivity, demonstrating the direct business value of effective training.

By integrating skill assessments into training programs through the Skill Sonar tool, INE Security ensures that enterprises can fine-tune individual team members’ learning paths to their specific needs, maximizing training efficiency and impact. These assessments help identify and bridge skill gaps, enhancing individual and organizational security team capabilities.

Continuous Education and Adaptation

Continuous cybersecurity education is vital in a field as dynamic as cybersecurity, where cybercriminals increasingly exploit advanced technologies like AI and GPT. Cybercriminals mentioned these platforms in over 800,000 posts in illicit markets and dark web forums in 2023, and the number is only growing, making incident response time critical.

To counter these sophisticated threats, INE Security maintains a steadfast commitment to continuous education. Regular updates to training content incorporate the latest cybersecurity trends and tactics, preparing professionals to adapt to and neutralize future cybersecurity challenges. Regular updates and refresher training courses help maintain a high level of readiness and adaptability, reinforcing an organization's defense mechanisms.. This “always on” training approach not only enhances the immediate effectiveness of cybersecurity measures but also contributes to long-term organizational resilience.

Additional Cybersecurity Training Strategies for 2025 include:

Focus on hands-on training. Hands-on training is essential for developing the skills needed to defend against real-world cyberattacks. INE Security’s training platform and cyber ranges provide access to a library of thousands of hands-on labs that simulate real-world scenarios.

Use a blended learning approach. A blended learning approach combines instructor-led training with self-paced learning. This approach allows students to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule, while still having the opportunity to interact with instructors and classmates.

Stay up-to-date on the latest threats. The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, so it’s important for organizations to stay up-to-date on the latest threats. INE Security’s training programs are updated regularly to reflect the latest industry frameworks and compliance matrices.

Invest in employee training. Employees are an organization’s first line of defense against cyberattacks. By investing in employee training, organizations can help to create a more secure workforce. INE Security’s training programs are designed to meet the needs of employees at all levels, from entry-level to experienced professionals.

A Call to Action

INE Security is dedicated to providing the best cybersecurity training platform that includes a focus on real-world scenarios, effective skill assessments, and continuous education. These efforts ensure that all cybersecurity professionals can obtain the critical training needed to safeguard their organizations in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

