Legend Senior Living® Expands Presence in Oklahoma With New Residence in Edmond

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living®, a premier senior living provider headquartered in Wichita, KS, has expanded its presence in Oklahoma with the acquisition and operation of StoneCreek of Edmond Assisted Living and Memory Care. Effective immediately, the community will operate as Legend of Edmond, reinforcing Legend’s position as a trusted leader in senior living.

This transition enhances an already exceptional community with Legend’s three decades of industry expertise, award-winning care, and commitment to innovation in senior living. Legend of Edmond will continue to provide high-quality Assisted Living and Memory Care services, now backed by Legend’s proven operational excellence and resident-centered philosophy. With this addition, Legend now owns or owns and operates 67 senior living communities across six states, including 17 in Oklahoma 12 of which are in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Legend of Edmond delivers a wellness-focused lifestyle, featuring chef-prepared dining, comprehensive wellness services, a fitness center, salon, and engaging Life Enrichment programs that promote independence and fulfillment. The Legend Memory Care residence is distinguished by evidence-based, results-oriented programming designed to enhance cognition, memory function, and social engagement—ensuring residents receive the highest standard of care in a supportive environment.

We’re excited to continue to grow in Oklahoma and the greater Oklahoma City area,” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “We’re proud to join the fantastic team at Legend of Edmond who have built a wonderful culture of servanthood, compassion, and character, that aligns perfectly with our mission. To the associates joining our Legend family, we are honored that you are here, and together we’ll continue creating a warm, welcoming place where seniors feel at home, supported, and truly part of a community that cares.”

As Legend Senior Living continues to expand, the organization remains dedicated to its signature approach of personalized service, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to resident well-being.

Interested seniors, their families and members of the community are invited for private tours. Contact Legend of Edmond at 17701 N Western Ave, Edmond, OK 73012, (405) 330-5020.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 67 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com