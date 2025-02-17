Allsup Promotes Pat Hill to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Strengthening Leadership for Future Growth

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return-to-work services, and veterans disability appeals, has announced the promotion of Pat Hill to executive vice president (EVP) and chief financial officer (CFO). Hill, who has been instrumental in Allsup operations for nearly two decades, will continue to lead financial strategies, ensuring long-term success as the company expands into new markets.

Hill joined Allsup in February 2007 as controller. He advanced in the organization, becoming assistant vice president and controller in 2015, vice president of finance in 2017, and senior vice president and CFO in 2020. In his new role, he will continue overseeing financial operations while expanding his leadership over claims analytics and reporting, project management and internal audit services. These areas have thrived under his leadership, positioning Allsup to achieve its growth goals in a competitive marketplace. Hill’s engagement in daily operational and sales strategies will continue to evolve, with an emphasis on profitability, sustainability and strategic outcomes.

“Pat has consistently exceeded the traditional expectations of a CFO, and this promotion reflects his invaluable contributions to daily operations and long-term strategy,” said David Doeren, president and chief operating officer at Allsup. “He has a firm understanding of the economic model and the operational levers that drive success. As a key member of the senior staff, Pat works closely with me to ensure Allsup remains strategically positioned for future growth. His leadership and deep insights push us toward achieving our goals, and we are confident in his ability to lead us into our next phase of success.”

Under Hill’s leadership, Allsup has enhanced operational efficiency, fueling expansion of services to individuals, employers and insurance carriers nationwide. His expertise in managing key financial and operational strategies has been critical to company growth and the ability to deliver specialized SSDI, veterans disability appeals, return to work and healthcare benefits services.

Allsup remains a leader in SSDI assistance, offering exclusive services such as Disability Financial Solutions®, particularly for those navigating the SSDI application process. In addition, Allsup provides support with healthcare insurance, debt relief, and household expenses, helping individuals take important steps toward financial and medical stability.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

