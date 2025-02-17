Telnyx launches AI Accelerator with $20k in free credits

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a global provider of innovative communications solutions, has launched an AI Accelerator program to help new businesses scale, with up to $20K in free credits for enterprise-grade communications infrastructure with an AI use case.

The program supports startups building AI-driven VoIP applications, communication tools, call centers, IOT apps, and real-time WebRTC solutions. Participants will receive exclusive discounts, priority support, and full access to Telnyx’s AI voice, WebRTC SDKs, and Flow automation tools.

"We understand the challenges startups face because we’ve been there. That’s why we’re removing barriers, giving growing companies the freedom to scale without worrying about communication costs or capabilities," said Ian Reither, COO of Telnyx.

Eligible growing companies can apply to build and scale without restrictive pricing models or limited feature sets. Unlike competitors, Telnyx offers complete access to its network, flexible pricing, and a developer-friendly API suite.

Apply now to qualify for up to $20K in free credits.

