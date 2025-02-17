New York, USA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market to Register Stupendous Growth During the Study Period (2020–2034) Owing to the Active Participation of Pharma Companies | DelveInsight

The mCRPC market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Extensive market penetration of approved therapies in mCRPC due to label expansions and entry of new emerging therapies will be crucial factors facilitating the market growth.

DelveInsight’s Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging mCRPC drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted mCRPC market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of mCRPC in the 7MM was USD 6.8 billion in 2023.

in 2023. In 2023, the United States held the highest market share for mCRPC in the 7MM, contributing to ~64% , of the total market share.

, of the total market share. In 2023, the 7MM had 7.2 million prevalent cases of prostate cancer. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2024-2034).

prevalent cases of prostate cancer. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2024-2034). Prominent companies working in the domain of mCRPC, including Janssen Research and Development, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Novartis, Curium, Orion, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda, AB Science, Lantheus, Eli Lilly, POINT Biopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Tavanta Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Fusion Pharma, Merus, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Promontory Therapeutics, Xencor, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Madison Vaccines, MacroGenics, Zenith Epigenetics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Laekna Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Essa Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, DualityBio, Daiichi Sankyo, Fortis Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Amgen , and others, are actively working on innovative mCRPC drugs. These novel mCRPC therapies are anticipated to enter the mCRPC market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative mCRPC drugs. These novel mCRPC therapies are anticipated to enter the mCRPC market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key mCRPC therapies include AKEEGA, JEVTANA, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, XOFIGO, XTANDI, ZYTIGA, PLUVICTO, RUBRACA, 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208), ERLEADA, Mevrometostat, CABOMETYX, TRUQAP, Masitinib, 177Lu-PNT2002, 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab, TAVT-45, Fuzuloparib, KPG-121, FPI-2265, Zenocutuzumab, BMS-986218, SX-682, PT-112, Vudalimab (XmAb-20717), OPDIVO, Pamufetinib (TAS-115), MVI-816 (pTVG-HP), Vobramitamab Duocarmazine (MGC018), ZEN-3694, Lorigerlimab, ModraDoc006/r, ARV-766, LAE201 (LAE002 + LAE001), 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1, Tazemetostat, ONCT-534, LAVA-1207, Masofaniten, Saruparib (AZD5305), DB-1311/BNT324, KEYTRUDA, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (DS-7300a, I-DXd), BMS-986365 (CC-94676), FG-3246 (FOR46), ORIC-944 , and others.

, and others. In September 2024, Ipsen announced that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial for Cabometyx® and atezolizumab in mCRPC showed a non-significant improvement in overall survival but met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint.

announced that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial for Cabometyx® and atezolizumab in mCRPC showed a non-significant improvement in overall survival but met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint. In September 2024, Oncternal Therapeutics announced its decision to discontinue its clinical trials evaluating ONCT-534, its dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with mCRPC.

announced its decision to discontinue its clinical trials evaluating ONCT-534, its dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with mCRPC. In July 2024, the FDA granted fast-track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

the FDA granted fast-track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). In April 2024, Astellas Pharma received European approval for XTANDI™ in high-risk biochemical recurrent non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC).

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is an advanced form of prostate cancer where the disease has spread beyond the prostate gland and no longer responds to conventional hormone therapy (androgen deprivation therapy or ADT). It typically develops in men whose prostate cancer has been treated initially with ADT, which reduces the levels of testosterone, a hormone that fuels cancer growth. Over time, however, the cancer becomes resistant to this treatment, continuing to grow despite low testosterone levels.

The causes of mCRPC are largely linked to the mutations or adaptations in prostate cancer cells that allow them to bypass the effects of androgen deprivation. These cells may acquire the ability to produce their own androgens or activate androgen receptors in the absence of testosterone. Other genetic mutations may also contribute to the development of resistance.

Symptoms of mCRPC can vary but commonly include worsening bone pain (often in the lower back or hips), fatigue, unexplained weight loss, difficulty urinating, and signs of metastasis, such as swollen lymph nodes or breathing difficulties if the cancer spreads to the lungs. Additionally, patients may experience issues related to hormone imbalances, such as reduced sexual function or mood changes.

Diagnosis of mCRPC typically involves a combination of clinical evaluations, imaging tests (such as bone scans or CT/MRI scans), and laboratory tests. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels may remain elevated even in castration-resistant cases, providing a clue to the persistence of cancer. Biopsies and genetic testing can further confirm the diagnosis and help in determining the most appropriate treatment options, including newer therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors or targeted therapies that address specific mutations.





Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The mCRPC epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mCRPC patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The mCRPC market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Prostate cancer

Five–year Prevalent cases of Prostate cancer

Age-specific cases of Prostate cancer

Total cases of Prostate cancer by clinical stages

Total Prevalent cases of mCRPC

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Despite the availability of currently approved therapies, mCRPC remains a terminal condition with an aggressive progression. Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is a mainstay treatment for the initial stages of metastatic disease, but unfortunately, most patients will eventually develop mCRPC and require additional systemic treatments. Managing this disease state can be particularly challenging.

Docetaxel was the only treatment option for mCRPC until 2010, demonstrating an improvement in overall survival compared to standard care. It was approved in 2004 in combination with prednisone for mCRPC. However, for many years, there were no standard second-line treatments available following failure of first-line docetaxel. In recent years, several new therapies such as JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, AKEEGA, and others have received regulatory approval in the United States for mCRPC.

PARP inhibitors have made significant progress in this area, with AKEEGA (Janssen), followed by TALZENNA (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma) and LYNPARZA in combination (AstraZeneca/Merck), receiving approval for mCRPC in 2023. AKEEGA by Janssen is a groundbreaking advancement as the first and only dual-action tablet combining a PARP inhibitor, niraparib, with abiraterone acetate and prednisone.

Additionally, the approval of PLUVICTO has been a significant step forward in treating progressive mCRPC, offering improved survival outcomes for patients with limited treatment options. The drug has seen strong initial market performance, surpassing expectations in terms of its uptake in the US.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs and Companies

The mCRPC pipeline possesses some drugs in mid and late-stage developments to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Anti-B7-H3 ADC (MGC018, DS-7300), PROTAC protein degrader (ARV-766), First-in-Class NTD AR Inhibitor (EPI-7386), radionuclide therapy and PSMA-Targeted therapy (177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab, 177Lu-PNT2002), AKT inhibitor (capivasertib), CYP11A1 inhibitor (opevesostat), pyrophosphate conjugate (PT-112), and others in different lines of treatment.

Opevesostat is an oral, non-steroidal, selective CYP11A1 inhibitor developed by Orion, currently being studied for hormone-dependent cancers like prostate cancer. In July 2024, Merck and Orion announced a collaboration, granting Merck global exclusive rights to operate opevesostat for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Merck and Orion have launched two pivotal Phase III trials, OMAHA1 (NCT06136624) and OMAHA2a (NCT06136650), to evaluate opevesostat in combination with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for certain mCRPC patients. The final results of OMAHA1 are expected by 2028, while OMAHA2a results are anticipated by 2030. Additionally, Merck presented updated Phase II CYPIDES trial results for opevesostat in mCRPC at the ESMO Congress 2024.

Capivasertib is a new pyrrolopyrimidine-based compound that functions as an orally administered inhibitor of the serine/threonine-protein kinase AKT (protein kinase B), showing potential for anticancer effects. The company has completed the Phase Ib and Phase I/II trials of capivasertib for prostate cancer treatment. Additionally, AstraZeneca is exploring capivasertib in combination with ZYTIGA in the Phase III CAPItello-281 study for mHSPC treatment. It is also being investigated in combination with docetaxel in the Phase III CAPItello-280 study for mCRPC treatment. According to the AstraZeneca H1 2024 clinical trial appendix report published in July 2024, the company expects results from the Phase III CAPItello-280 study for mCRPC to be available in 2025 or later.

The other pipeline therapies for mCRPC include

ERLEADA (apalutamide): Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutical)

177Lu-PSMA-I&T: Curium

Mevrometostat (PF-06821497): Pfizer

CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, XL184): Exelixis and Ipsen Pharma

Masitinib: AB Science

TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate): Tavanta Therapeutics

Fuzuloparib: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

KPG-121: Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

FPI-2265: AstraZeneca/Fusion Pharma

BMS-986218: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

SX-682: Syntrix Pharmaceuticals

Vudalimab (XmAb-20717): Xencor

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol Myers Squibb

Pamufetinib (TAS-115): Taiho Pharmaceutical

MVI-816 (pTVG-HP): Madison Vaccines

ZEN-3694: Zenith Epigenetics

Zenocutuzumab: Merus

Lorigerlimab: MacroGenics

ModraDoc006/r: Modra Pharmaceuticals

LAE201 (LAE002 + LAE001): Laekna Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the mCRPC market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the mCRPC market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics

The mCRPC market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Amgen and Xencor are currently evaluating xaluritamig (AMG 509), a STEAP1 x CD3 XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody, in a Phase I study for patients with mCRPC, as STEAP1 is highly expressed in prostate cancers, making it an attractive target for treatment. The emergence of PASMA-PET imaging has significantly improved the diagnostic landscape of advanced prostate cancer, while the rise of bi-specifics, DAARTs, PROTAC degraders, Aniten, and ADCs is positioning mCRPC as a lucrative market in the future. To date, clinical development has mainly focused on conjugating PSMA-targeted drugs to beta-emitting radioisotopes, but alpha emitters could offer greater efficacy if the challenge of increased toxicity can be addressed.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of mCRPC, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the mCRPC market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the mCRPC market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the mCRPC market. Recent studies have been discouraging for Merck's KEYTRUDA and Bristol-Myers Squibb's OPDIVO, as they struggle to gain traction for their checkpoint inhibitors in prostate cancer, with limited PFS benefits from emerging therapies in heavily pretreated patients. The expected entry of XTANDI's generic by 2026 in Europe and Japan, and 2027 in the US, is likely to erode the sales of approved drugs. Despite a variety of treatments available for mCRPC, resistance to current therapeutic agents is inevitable, with complex mechanisms of drug resistance making mCRPC treatment particularly challenging.

Moreover, mCRPC treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the mCRPC market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the mCRPC market growth.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Size in 2023 USD 6.8 Billion

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

