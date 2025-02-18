XING Mobility's Immersion Cooling Energy Storage Battery System Debuts at Smart Energy Week in Tokyo

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a global leader in immersion cooling battery solutions, will make its debut at Smart Energy Week 2025 in Japan, showcasing its cutting-edge immersion energy storage battery systems.

Driving Japan’s Energy Transition with Advanced Storage Solutions

To achieve energy decarbonization and stable power supply, Japan is advancing renewable energy technologies and enhancing grid frequency regulation and fast frequency response (FFR). These efforts address supply-demand balance challenges from the low-carbon shift, AI growth, and industrial expansion. As a result, efficient and safe energy storage technologies have become critical, with battery system safety, reliability, and charge-discharge performance playing pivotal roles in ensuring stable system operation.

Rapid Cooling to Ensure Unparalleled Safety

XING Mobility’s immersion cooling battery system significantly improves thermal management by fully submerging battery cells in non-conductive coolant. This method boosts cooling efficiency by over 30% compared to traditional indirect cooling systems and maintains temperature fluctuations within 3%, ensuring optimal battery performance. Under high-rate charge and discharge conditions, immersion cooling technology can double the lifespan of batteries compared to traditional air-cooled systems. Laboratory tests have confirmed that the system can reduce temperatures by 400°C within five seconds during thermal runaway, effectively suppressing thermal propagation and significantly enhancing battery safety and reliability.

Tailored Solutions for Diverse Energy Storage Needs

To meet the varied demands of the energy storage market—from front-of-the-meter to behind-the-meter applications—XING Mobility has independently developed flexible, expandable energy storage systems ranging from 50 to 200 kWh, earning multiple international certifications. Through innovative mechanical and software design, XING Mobility maximizes the benefits of immersion cooling technology, delivering exceptional safety and efficiency.

The IMMERSIO™ XE50 immersion cooling battery technology has recently been honored with the CES 2025 Innovation Award, recognizing its leadership in battery safety, thermal management, and high-efficiency charge-discharge performance. The innovative design achieves a 40% reduction in space and weight, lowering operational and installation costs while providing efficient, reliable solutions for large-scale energy storage applications.





The IMMERSIO™ XE50 Energy Storage System by XING Mobility (left) has been named a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in Sustainability and Energy category (right)

Proven Reliability in Extreme Environments

XING Mobility's immersion cooling battery system has been implemented in Norway's mobile charging solutions and Taiwan's first wind power energy storage project, demonstrating its reliability and stability even in harsh external temperature environments. Additionally, XING Mobility has secured investment from the global machinery manufacturer Kubota and is promoting electrification in the industrial machinery sector. More recently, XING Mobility has partnered with ENEOS, Japan's largest integrated energy company with a global business presence, to promote the adoption and expansion of immersion cooling technology in both the Japanese and international markets.



From February 19 to 21, XING Mobility will exhibit at Smart Energy Week 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight (Booth No.:East Hall 6 E58-20). The company will showcase its immersion cooling energy storage solutions, including battery modules, packs, and large-scale cabinets, with flexible configurations for various applications. XING Mobility’s technology supports grid applications (solar and wind integration) and commercial and residential storage, helping Japanese enterprises improve energy efficiency and ensure a stable, efficient power supply.





XING Mobility will showcase its diverse immersion cooling energy storage solutions. Pictured IMMERSIO™ XES200 Immersion Cooling Energy Storage System.

About XING Mobility:

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan. Over a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior thermal efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world’s first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

More at: https://www.xingmobility.com/

Media Contact

Abby Kuo / press@xingmobility.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5af0531-5be8-4148-8fad-7aa79c0d30ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/791a96a5-759b-44b0-81d9-0786639ef95a