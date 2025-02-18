Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 18 February 2025, 08.00 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 38,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 February 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
10/2/20258,00056.0355.6556.65448,269
11/2/20258,00055.8055.2556.15446,406
12/2/20258,00055.9855.3556.95447,810
13/2/20257,50056.3355.6556.90422,453
14/2/20257,00057.1856.3557.75400,236
TOTAL38,50056.2455.2557.752,165,174

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 131,700 treasury shares.