Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 18 February 2025, 08.00 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 38,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 February 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|10/2/2025
|8,000
|56.03
|55.65
|56.65
|448,269
|11/2/2025
|8,000
|55.80
|55.25
|56.15
|446,406
|12/2/2025
|8,000
|55.98
|55.35
|56.95
|447,810
|13/2/2025
|7,500
|56.33
|55.65
|56.90
|422,453
|14/2/2025
|7,000
|57.18
|56.35
|57.75
|400,236
|TOTAL
|38,500
|56.24
|55.25
|57.75
|2,165,174
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 131,700 treasury shares.