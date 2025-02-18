Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 18 February 2025, 08.00 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 38,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 February 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 10/2/2025 8,000 56.03 55.65 56.65 448,269 11/2/2025 8,000 55.80 55.25 56.15 446,406 12/2/2025 8,000 55.98 55.35 56.95 447,810 13/2/2025 7,500 56.33 55.65 56.90 422,453 14/2/2025 7,000 57.18 56.35 57.75 400,236 TOTAL 38,500 56.24 55.25 57.75 2,165,174

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 131,700 treasury shares.