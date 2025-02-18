Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the tranche was announced: 5 February 2025.

The duration of the tranche: 6 February to no later than 2 April 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 5 February 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/637712

From 10 February to 14 February 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,100,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 270.4329 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 10 February OSE 550,000 271.4665 149,306,575.00 CEUX TQEX 11 February OSE 550,000 278.9383 153,416,065.00 CEUX TQEX 12 February OSE 500,000 273.9203 136,960,150.00 CEUX TQEX 13 February OSE 500,000 256.4527 128,226,350.00 CEUX TQEX 14 February OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,100,000 270.4329 567,909,140.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1,200,000 266.0754 319,290,480.00 CEUX TQEX Total 1,200,000 266.0754 319,290,480.00 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 3,300,000 268.8484 887,199,620.00 CEUX TQEX Total 3,300,000 268.8484 887,199,620.00



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 72,428,256 own shares, corresponding to 2.59% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 64,456,027 own shares, corresponding to 2.31% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

