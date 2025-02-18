Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

February 18, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala’s Board of Directors resolved on share-based long-term incentive plans

Vaisala’s Board of Directors has resolved on two share-based long-term incentive plans for the company’s key employees. The aim of these plans is to support execution of Vaisala’s growth strategy, align the objectives of Vaisala’s shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term and commit key employees to the company.

The potential rewards from these plans will be paid partly in Vaisala’s series A shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to participants. In general, no reward is paid if participant’s employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment. A participant may be obliged to own shares received on the basis of these plans. The Board of Directors decides on the share ownership obligation. Vaisala’s Board of Directors requires, that the President and CEO and each member of the Leadership Team retains their ownership of shares until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least their annual gross base salary.

Performance Share Plan 2025–2027 (PSP)

The potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2025–2027 will be based on the total shareholder return of Vaisala’s share (TSR), average operating result margin (EBIT) during the performance period, and sustainability target.

The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2025–2027, in the event that maximum performance against all the performance criteria is achieved, correspond to the value of an aggregate 220,000 Vaisala series A shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. Approximately 70 key employees will be nominated to the plan, including members of the Vaisala Leadership Team.

The potential rewards under the Performance Share Plan 2025–2027 will be paid partly in Vaisala’s series A shares and partly in cash in 2028. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards. According to the plan’s terms and conditions, rewards will be paid to participants whose employment or service continues at the time of the payment.

Vaisala’s Board of Directors also requires, that the President and CEO and each member of the Vaisala Leadership Team retains their ownership of shares received under this plan until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least their annual gross base salary.

Restricted Share Unit Plan 2025–2027 (RSP)

The Restricted Share Unit Plan 2025–2027 consists of vesting periods lasting for 12 to 36 months, as decided by the Board of Directors. In the plan, the participants are given an opportunity to receive a pre-determined number of restricted shares. The reward is conditional to a valid employment or director contract and the continuity of the employment or service during a vesting period. The rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of the vesting period, provided that the employment or director contract is in force on the reward payment date. The rewards to be allocated from the RSP pool of shares during 2025–2027 correspond to the value of a maximum total 20,000 Vaisala’s series A shares, including the potential proportion to be paid in cash.

