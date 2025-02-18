Vetty Names Industry Expert Jason Putnam as CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, today announced that Jason Putnam has joined the company as CEO, effective immediately. The appointment marks a new phase in Vetty’s continued expansion, with the company accelerating growth at 78 percent year over year while maintaining high customer satisfaction ratings. Putnam succeeds Reddy Karri, who will remain with the organization as an advisor.

Krishna Kunapuli, CEO & General Partner at 3Lines Venture Capital, commented, “Jason is the ideal leader for where Vetty is in its journey, combining a knowledge of the industry and the technology with an understanding of this customers’ unique needs. This will allow Jason to assess new areas of opportunity quickly.”





Bringing more than 25 years of experience to the role, Putnam will set the strategic vision and direction for the next chapter of Vetty. Renowned for his ability to scale businesses, Putnam most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Plum, the revolutionary talent assessment platform and before that, as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Enterprise Business Unit of PandoLogic, where he increased its business pipeline 6X and helped manage the company’s acquisition by Veritone. Throughout Putnam’s career, he has repeatedly grown businesses to successful exits, holding strategic positions at BountyJobs (since acquired by Recruiter.com), Noesis Financing (acquired by LeaseQ), Oodle (acquired by QVC), Jobfox (acquired by Doostang) and KnowledgeStorm (acquired by TechTarget).

“Jason’s career speaks for itself, and he brings a wealth of experience in our category and a proven track record of success to Vetty,” said Subrat Nayak, company Founder, Chief Product Officer & Executive Chairman. “He knows what it will take for Vetty to continue delivering an exceptional product as we expand our customer base – and will ensure we do.”

“Joining the Vetty team is an incredible opportunity, given what the company offers and where the industry is right now,” said Putnam. “Having spent most of my career in HR and recruiting technology, I have watched its evolution firsthand. What Vetty offers is unlike other platforms I’ve seen, from the product sophistication to the depth of partnerships and integrations, making this the perfect moment to join the team and bring Vetty to a wider audience.”

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform where companies can expeditiously complete their screening, credentialing, hiring and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver hard ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb634b74-eabe-4b8a-9470-2f95843b2d89