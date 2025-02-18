Matador Technologies Provides Updates on Recent Conference Attendance and Upcoming Industry Engagements

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) announces its recent participation in key industry events and provides updates on upcoming engagements.

Max & Stacy’s Bitcoin Golf Invitational – El Salvador

Matador recently attended Max & Stacy’s Bitcoin Golf Invitational in El Salvador, an industry event focused on Bitcoin and blockchain developments. The conference facilitated discussions with industry participants, investors, and other stakeholders relevant to Matador’s Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The Inaugural Crypto Ball – Washington, D.C.

On January 17, Matador attended the inaugural Crypto Ball at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Hosted by BTC Inc. and co-hosted by Stand With Crypto, Exodus, Anchorage Digital, and Kraken. The event convened industry participants, policy stakeholders, and corporate sponsors, providing insights into evolving regulatory and market dynamics.

AlphaNorth Capital Event – Bahamas

On January 18-19, Matador participated in the AlphaNorth Capital Event in the Bahamas, hosted by Capital Event Management. The event facilitated meetings with investment professionals and discussions on emerging industry trends.

Upcoming Industry Engagements

AlphaNorth Capital Event – Whistler, Canada

Matador will attend the 15th Annual Whistler Capital Event from February 21–23, 2025, hosted by Capital Event Management. The event will bring together companies and investment professionals for meetings and discussions on market developments.

The 8th Annual Growth Conference – Toronto, Canada

Matador will participate in the 8th Annual Growth Conference from March 3–6, 2025, hosted by Centurion One Capital at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto. The conference will feature company presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions with investors and industry professionals.

PDAC Conference – Toronto

Matador will also participate in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference in March 2025. PDAC is a global industry event focused on mineral exploration and mining, providing an opportunity to discuss the intersection of blockchain technology with traditional asset classes.

Matador looks forward to leveraging these events to foster relationships with institutional investors, gain insights into emerging market trends, and explore potential partnerships.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.