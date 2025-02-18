Lighthouse Autism Center Expands Diagnostic Testing Services to Shorten Wait Times and Increase Access to Care

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center is proud to announce the expansion of its diagnostic testing services, offering more appointments and shorter wait times for families seeking an autism evaluation across the communities Lighthouse serves. This enhancement is part of their ongoing commitment to provide families with timely and comprehensive autism evaluations and support.

Understanding the importance of early intervention, Lighthouse Autism Center has expanded its diagnostic program, including a team of licensed clinical social workers and master’s level clinicians who specialize in autism assessments including the CARS 2 and ADOS-2. The program is led by Dr. Stephanie Luallin, PhD, HSPP, a clinical psychologist with over a decade of experience working with children with autism. Dr. Luallin completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the Indiana University School of Medicine’s Riley Hospital for Children’s Autism Clinic. Dr. Luallin is a leader in this space with published research regarding best practices for the assessment and diagnosis of autism.

With many families reporting wait times for an appointment of over a year with other providers in their communities, Lighthouse recognized an opportunity to deliver a much-needed service to families and children. By shortening the wait time for evaluations, children are able to gain access to critical therapy services and resources sooner, which will ultimately lead to better outcomes for those children in the long term.

More Appointments, Less Waiting

Families seeking autism evaluations can now expect appointment availability in as little as two weeks pending submitting appropriate documentation. By increasing the number of clinicians available to perform assessments, more appointments are available which means less time waiting for families.

A Quality Assessment from Experienced Clinicians

To support this initiative, Lighthouse Autism Center has expanded its diagnostic team, incorporating additional qualified specialists who bring a wealth of experience and expertise. Each clinician is licensed in their field and has at least 10 years of experience specifically working with children with autism. They coordinate with the child’s primary care physician, parents and guardians, and others to complete a comprehensive evaluation.

Why Timely Diagnoses Matter

Early diagnosis of autism is crucial for effective intervention. Research shows that timely evaluations can lead to better outcomes, helping children develop essential skills and achieve their fullest potential. By streamlining the diagnostic process, Lighthouse aims to empower families with the information and resources they need to navigate their child’s journey.

About Lighthouse Autism Center

Founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse Autism Center is a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and comprehensive autism support services. Our approach combines compassionate care with clinical excellence, including diagnostic assessments, speech therapy, social skills groups, parent support, and community education. Our commitment to early intervention and personalized care helps children with autism lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

For more information about our expanded diagnostic services or to schedule an evaluation, please visit our website or contact:

Allison Winters

agoonyon@lighthouseaba.com

574-345-0807

