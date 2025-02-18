SIOS Technology Honored with Multiple Industry Awards for Innovation in High Availability and Disaster Recovery

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that it has received multiple industry recognitions for its innovative solutions that ensure reliability, uptime, and data protection for business-critical applications. These accolades reinforce SIOS’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for high availability and disaster recovery in cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments.

SIOS was recently honored with the following awards:

TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award – SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition was named a winner of this prestigious award, recognizing its ability to enable highly available and resilient cloud-based applications. DataKeeper Cluster Edition provides real-time, block-level replication for Windows environments, ensuring continuous application availability in the cloud without the need for shared storage.

– SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition was named a winner of this prestigious award, recognizing its ability to enable highly available and resilient cloud-based applications. DataKeeper Cluster Edition provides real-time, block-level replication for Windows environments, ensuring continuous application availability in the cloud without the need for shared storage. Best in Biz North America – Silver Award for Most Innovative Version of the Year – SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.8.1 was recognized for its groundbreaking innovations, including enhanced automation, security, and cloud deployment capabilities. This latest version empowers enterprises to achieve seamless high availability for mission-critical applications, reducing complexity and minimizing downtime risks.

– SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.8.1 was recognized for its groundbreaking innovations, including enhanced automation, security, and cloud deployment capabilities. This latest version empowers enterprises to achieve seamless high availability for mission-critical applications, reducing complexity and minimizing downtime risks. TMC Cloud Computing Magazine Backup & Disaster Recovery Award – SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux v9.9.0 was honored for its excellence in disaster recovery. The award acknowledges its robust capabilities in protecting essential workloads with advanced failover automation and enhanced security, ensuring seamless operations across hybrid and cloud environments.



“These awards are a testament to SIOS Technology’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in high availability and disaster recovery,” said Margaret Hoagland, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at SIOS Technology. “We are honored to be recognized by these esteemed organizations, as it reinforces the value we bring to enterprises seeking reliable, easy-to-manage solutions that protect their most critical applications and data.”

SIOS continues to drive innovation in the HA/DR space, delivering solutions that help businesses ensure application uptime, data integrity, and operational resilience in an evolving IT landscape.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

