AIBotics Signs Agreement to Develop UI/UX for Phill Robot, Its AI-Powered Massage Robot

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics (“AIBotics” or the “Company”) (OTC: AIBT), a subsidiary of Ehave (OTC: EHVVF) that develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies, today announced an agreement with Fort Lauderdale-based GMF Ventures, LLC to develop the user interface and user experience (UI/UX) for Phill Robot, its AI-powered massage robot. The collaboration aims to enhance user engagement and streamline navigation, delivering a seamless, personalized massage experience through advanced machine learning systems, computer vision algorithms, and robotic solutions. As part of this initiative, AIBotics will design, develop, implement, and maintain an iOS and Android robotics massage app and a custom website to improve accessibility and user interaction.

AIBotics is executing a structured, multi-phase development plan to ensure the smooth rollout of the Phill Robot™ massage app and its accompanying website. The timeline encompasses planning, research, design, backend and frontend development, testing, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. Key milestones include defining app functionalities, creating an intuitive UI/UX, integrating robotics controls, implementing scheduling features, and ensuring a seamless user experience. The website will showcase the Phill Robot™, support session bookings, and sync user accounts with the app. Each phase is strategically aligned to optimize performance, security, and scalability, ensuring a refined and efficient final product.

Steve Fleurimont, CEO of GMF Ventures, LLC, said, "At GMF Ventures, we specialize in turning bold ideas into compelling digital experiences, and our collaboration with AIBotics is a perfect example of our capabilities. Developing an intuitive UI/UX for the Phill Robot™ ensures users can seamlessly engage with its advanced AI-powered massage technology. By prioritizing usability and innovation, we are creating a platform that enhances accessibility and elevates the overall user experience. We are excited to contribute to a project that redefines wellness through intelligent design and cutting-edge robotics."

The UI/UX is critical to AI’s success, ensuring that its advanced capabilities remain accessible, intuitive, and engaging for users. As AI technology becomes more integrated into diverse industries, a well-designed UI simplifies complex processes, allowing users to leverage AI insights without technical expertise. Familiar design elements, intuitive navigation, and accessibility features help bridge the gap between AI’s computational power and everyday usability, enhancing user trust and adoption. Additionally, brand-focused UI strengthens identity and user loyalty, creating a seamless, recognizable experience that aligns with company values while maximizing AI’s potential.

Phill Robot™: A New Era of Personalized Massage

Phill Robot™ is an AI-powered, fully automated massage robot that redefines relaxation with precision control and smart integrations. Featuring a patented, foldable long-range arm, a 35-inch reach, and a 15-pound massage force, Phill Robot™ offers an unparalleled massage experience from the convenience of home.

Phill seamlessly integrates with smartphones and smart home devices, allowing users to personalize their massage sessions through a dedicated app and voice assistants. The AI technology ensures a spa-quality experience tailored to individual needs.

The crowdfunding campaign for Phill Robot™ on Indiegogo reached its initial funding goal in just 24 minutes. During the campaign, the Phill Robot™ was available for pre-order at a launch price of $2,199. The final MSRP will be approximately $3,499.

AIBotics plans to generate revenue through three primary channels:

Direct-to-Consumer Sales – Available via crowdfunding and e-commerce platforms.

B2B Partnerships – Offering customized pricing for wellness centers, spas, hotels, and healthcare facilities.

Bulk Sales & Distribution – Competitive pricing for retailers, distributors, and online marketplaces.



Phill Robot™'s unique design is covered by patents for its robotic arm deployment and core functionalities to secure its technological innovations. The U.S. patent application (No. 17/314,995) was filed on May 7, 2021, and a trademark application (U.S. Serial No. 97847341) was submitted on March 20, 2023. These intellectual property rights are now owned and controlled by AIBotics.

"As the AI-powered massage robot industry emerges, we are witnessing a transformation in wellness technology that brings personalized, automated massage therapy into homes and offices," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics. "Phill Robot™ leverages advanced AI algorithms to learn and adapt to user preferences, providing a customized experience that enhances relaxation and well-being. With the rapid growth of AI, robotics, and the global massage equipment market, we see tremendous innovation and investment opportunities in this space. At AIBotics, we remain committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that redefine self-care and improve lives worldwide."

AIBotics recently announced a Letter of Intent to acquire music AI innovator DigiTrax Entertainment in a $40 million transaction. The transaction will include seven patents and a $9 million music catalog. DigiTrax AI is transforming the way music is created and experienced through artificial intelligence and pushing the boundaries of music creation, making cutting-edge tools available to artists, labels, and consumers worldwide. By participating in the NVIDIA Inception and Intel AI Partner Programs, DigiTrax AI is reinforcing its commitment to innovation.

DigiTrax AI operates through three core divisions:

AI-Powered Music Innovation—DigiTrax pioneers cutting-edge AI music technology, including the fully developed KR38R Pro Plugin, the in-progress KR38R MixPack Marketplace, and KR38R VOICE (VOCHIE). Built on seven years of research and seven patents, the KR38R platform integrates with major digital audio workstations like Pro Tools and Ableton, empowering artists and labels across genres such as Hip-Hop, EDM, Pop, and Country. Karaoke Interactive Digital Media – DigiTrax distributes interactive media content, including karaoke music videos, through platforms like KaraokeOnDemand.com, generating revenue via subscriptions and advertising. Available on Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon platforms, the service offers an extensive karaoke library for streaming anytime, anywhere. Music Catalog Services & In-House Recording – Through Soknox Studios, DigiTrax provides sound-alike music catalogs and recording facilities, licensing master recordings and publisher rights to expand music accessibility.



About AIBotics

AIBotics leverages AI and robotics to develop innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. Its flagship products include the Phill Robot™, an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality care with IoT integration, and Milkyway, a smart refrigerator that simplifies breast milk storage with automated organization and app connectivity.

For more information on AIBotics, visit our website at https://www.aibotics.ai and our Indiegogo page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/phill-robot-world-s-1st-ai-powered-massage-robot#/.

About GMF Ventures, LLC

GMF Ventures, LLC is a full-service creative agency specializing in transforming bold ideas into compelling realities. Whether developing a brand identity, creating a user-friendly website, or executing a dynamic marketing campaign, we approach every project with the same level of dedication and enthusiasm. We provide a range of creative services, including branding, graphic design, web design, digital marketing, social media management, and content creation. For more information about GMF Ventures, LLC, visit https://gmfventures.net.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: dk@atlcp.com