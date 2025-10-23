AIBotics Signs LOI to Acquire Google Partner NovaCore Labs and Partners with KEENON Robotics to bring XMAN and Service Robots to Jamaica and the CARICOM

MIAMI and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a developer and integrator of AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies and a subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF), today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire NovaCore Labs ("NovaCore"), a Jamaica-based Google Partner recognized for its leadership in immersive technology, and cloud-based digital transformation solutions. The Company intends to close the transaction before the end of 2025.

As part of its regional growth strategy through the CARICOM nations, AIBotics is partnering with KEENON Robotics, one of the world's largest developers of in-service robots, to introduce the XMAN humanoid robot to a Jamaican university and the broader Caribbean market. The initiative reinforces AIBotics' commitment to advancing robotics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation solutions across emerging economies.

Expanding Through CARICOM

The proposed acquisition forms part of AIBotics’ broader regional growth strategy across the CARICOM nations. NovaCore Labs offers proprietary AI tools, expertise in Google Cloud and Maps, and established institutional and government partnerships, providing a solid foundation for expansion across the region.

“This is more than an acquisition; it’s a transformational leap forward,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics. “With NovaCore, we gain not only a certified Google partnership and cutting-edge digital capabilities but also a launchpad to scale into one of the world’s most dynamic growth markets. Jamaica and CARICOM are entering a new era of digitization, and we are here to accelerate that.”

Building the Digital Caribbean

Founded in Kingston, NovaCore Labs has been at the forefront of Jamaica's immersive and AI-powered technology initiatives. The Company launched Jamaica’s first Google Street View Car, a project supported by the Development Bank of Jamaica’s IGNITE Grant Program and the Tourism Innovation Incubator, to map key cities and tourism corridors.

NovaCore’s Street View imagery now receives approximately one million online views per week, significantly improving visibility for Jamaican businesses and landmarks.

Current and ongoing projects focus on security, tourism, transportation, local government, and heritage, supporting national modernization efforts. Institutional partnerships include the Technology Innovation Centre at the University of Technology (UTECH) and the University of the West Indies Global Campus (UWI-GC).

Gregory Moore, co-founder of NovaCore Labs, said, “Joining forces with AIBotics accelerates our vision to make the Caribbean a leader in applied AI and robotics. Together we are empowering businesses and governments to embrace intelligent systems that will define the next generation of digital infrastructure.”

Empowering Education and Smart Infrastructure

Through long-term institutional collaborations, NovaCore Labs and AIBotics plan to develop AI-powered immersive learning programs, workforce training initiatives, and smart infrastructure pilots across multiple territories.

“NovaCore’s partnership with UWI is a pipeline to the entire Caribbean,” Mr. Kaplan added. “Together, we can introduce XR labs, AI curricula, and smart infrastructure solutions that empower students and governments to thrive in the AI era.”

The partnership also creates new channels for AIBotics to establish a deeper alliance with KEENON Robotics, introducing the XMAN series of humanoid service robots, a breakthrough in embodied intelligence, multimodal interaction, and multi-robot collaboration. AIBotics intends to introduce service robots to Jamaica that are engineered to handle complex, real-world service tasks such as food delivery, room service, and guest engagement in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and public spaces.

Positioning Jamaica for Tech Growth

According to the World Bank, Jamaica has continued to demonstrate macroeconomic stability and strong fiscal performance, following years of reform, creating a favorable environment for digital inclusion and innovation in public infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“Jamaica has the talent, the need, and the vision,” Mr. Moore continued. “With AIBotics behind us, we now have the capital, reach, and technology to execute at scale across CARICOM. Launching Jamaica’s first Google Street View car was just the beginning. This initiative is about empowering businesses and positioning the Caribbean to lead in smart technology adoption.”

Mr. Kaplan added, "This is the right Company at the right time. NovaCore brings AIBotics a rare blend of credibility, innovation, and access. Their leadership in mapping and their partnership with UWI-GC are powerful launchpads for regional growth. This acquisition sets the stage for exponential expansion in smart infrastructure, immersive learning, and digital transformation."

AIBotics intends to release additional news regarding developments in Jamaica and the CARICOM in the near term.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies designed to solve real-world challenges. Its flagship product, the Phill Robot™, is an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality recovery with IoT integration. The Company is also focused on the next generation of artificial intelligence, systems capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving outcomes without direct human input. To accelerate this vision, AIBotics has partnered to co-develop a next-generation autonomous operating platform.

Blending hardware expertise with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself as a leader in personal robotics, healthcare, wellness, and hospitality. The Company is expanding e-commerce distribution and pilot programs for Phill while also investing in R&D for its intelligent assistant platform.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.aibotics.ai

About NovaCore Labs

NovaCore Labs powers digital transformation across the Caribbean through immersive technology, AI systems, and smart infrastructure. As a certified Google Partner, the Company delivers future-ready solutions for governments, institutions, and enterprises seeking modernization. NovaCore's technologies include emergency service simulators, AI dashboards, digital twins, and geospatial mapping tools—built for clarity, scalability, and impact. Its core divisions—CoreIntelligence, CoreImmersion, and CoreExperience—drive national innovation across training, cultural engagement, and data-driven decision-making. Clients include ministries, municipal agencies, universities, national security forces, and event organizers. With dozens of completed projects and active regional partnerships, NovaCore Labs is helping shape the digital future of the Caribbean.

For more information on NovaCore Labs, visit www.novacorelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

