KEENON Robotics Sends First Shipment of Robots to Israel Post-War Under Agreement with AIBotics and Ignites Middle East Robotics Rollout

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a developer and integrator of AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies and a subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF), today announced that KEENON Robotics ("KEENON") has shipped its initial shipment of service robots to AIBotics in Israel, marking the Company’s official entry into the Middle East market. With Israel emerging from war and rebuilding momentum across its $13 billion hospitality and food service industries, AIBotics is stepping in with cutting-edge automation built for a new era of efficiency, resilience, and growth. The Company is deploying KEENON's delivery, cleaning, and humanoid robots into a post-ceasefire market that is racing to modernize, and it is happening now.

The AIBotics announcement follows Delta, United, Air Canada, and other airlines resuming daily commercial flights to Tel Aviv, as well as a surge in international interest in Israel's tourism sector. AIBotics sees a strong opportunity to accelerate the adoption of KEENON's service robotics in high-growth environments. Recent reports from the Israel Ministry of Tourism indicate a 16.7% increase in international arrivals year-over-year, with major hotel groups investing nearly half a billion dollars in new properties across the country as the war draws to a close. AIBotics is delivering the automation backbone that restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and transportation hubs need to keep up.

AIBotics intends to establish a deeper alliance with KEENON Robotics to introduce the XMAN series of humanoid service robots, a breakthrough in embodied intelligence, multimodal interaction, and multi-robot collaboration. The XMAN-R1, a wheeled humanoid, and the XMAN-F1, a bipedal model, are engineered to handle complex, real-world service tasks such as food delivery, room service, and guest engagement in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and public spaces. By integrating these humanoids into KEENON's ecosystem of delivery and cleaning robots, AIBotics aims to redefine how service operations function, merging human-like communication with autonomous precision to elevate efficiency and the customer experience across Israel and beyond.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics, said, “This is more than a shipment. This is a signal flare for what is next. AIBotics’ partnership with KEENON represents the dawn of human-collaborative robotics across Israel and the Middle East. These robots are not just arriving; they are arriving at the perfect moment.” Mr. Kaplan added, “This milestone marks both the beginning of AIBotics’ Middle East expansion and a glimpse into the future of how robotics will enhance everyday life.”

AIBotics has completed payment for all units in the shipment and confirmed that deployment will begin immediately. The Company expects to announce its exclusive Israeli distribution partner in the coming weeks, a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange with deep ties in the hospitality, logistics, and smart city sectors.

The shipment includes the full lineup of models from KEENON, including its flagship DinerBot (T8–T11), ButlerBot W3, and KleenBot (C30, C40) lines—cutting-edge service robots designed for deployment in restaurants, hospitals, hotels, parking garages, nursing homes, and universities. The delivery comes at a pivotal moment as Israel begins its economic and tourism recovery following U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival in the Middle East to personally oversee the signing of a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, signaling the end of the two-year war in Gaza. The deal, hailed by global leaders as a turning point for regional stability, follows the release of the last 20 remaining Israeli hostages. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called it a “historic day” and pledged British support in monitoring the ceasefire alongside negotiators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

The Company also confirmed that a second shipment of KEENON robots, bound for Jamaica, has been fully paid for and will be detailed in a separate announcement. The Jamaica initiative will serve as AIBotics’ first deployment in the CARICOM region and is expected to include the acquisition of a local technology firm with contracts spanning the government and tourism sectors.

Mr. Kaplan continued, “AIBotics is executing on a multi-market expansion plan with the right partners, at the right time. The reopening of Israel and the Middle East, coupled with the growing global demand for contactless, intelligent automation, represents a tremendous opportunity for AIBotics and its shareholders.”

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies designed to solve real-world challenges. Its flagship product, the Phill Robot™, is an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality recovery with IoT integration. The Company is also focused on the next generation of artificial intelligence—systems capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving outcomes without direct human input. To accelerate this vision, AIBotics has partnered to co-develop a next-generation autonomous operating platform.

Blending hardware expertise with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself as a leader in personal robotics, healthcare, wellness, and hospitality. The Company is expanding e-commerce distribution and pilot programs for Phill while also investing in R&D for its intelligent assistant platform.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.aibotics.ai

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics is a globally renowned leader in service robotics, offering a comprehensive range of robots and integrated solutions. Since pioneering the first category of autonomous delivery robots, KEENON has continuously expanded into diverse sectors, introducing cleaning, guiding, disinfection, and other robots for catering, hotels, hospitals, factories, supermarkets, retail, entertainment, sports, and more. With locations in key international hubs like the U.S., Germany, U.A.E., Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong S.A.R., KEENON Robotics extends its presence to over 60 countries and regions, spanning over 600 cities worldwide. For more information on KEENON Robotics, visit www.keenon.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

